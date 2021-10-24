10/24/2021 at 8:52 PM CEST

Barça beat Unicaja at Martín Carpena (73-75) in a duel that was complicated in the last minutes, but he knew how to resolve in the free throws to remain undefeated in the Endesa League (7-0) and become the solo leader after the defeat of Madrid.

Unicaja, 73

(11 + 12 + 26 + 24): Cole (11), Brizuela (7), Barreiro (7). Abromaitis (8), Eric (15) -starting five-, Fernández (8), Díaz (2), Alonso (3), Guerrero (0), Nzosa (1), Suárez (0), Bouteille (13).

Barça, 75

(23 + 12 + 23 + 17). Calathes (4), Higgins (11), Martínez (2), Mirotic (7), Sanli (2) – starting five-, Davies (12), Smits (4), Hayes (9), Laprovittola (4), Kuric (18), Jokubaitis (2),

Referees:

Miguel Ángel Pérez Pérez, Sergio Manuel and Vicente Martínez.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the seventh day of the Endesa League, played at the Martín Carpena in Malaga, before 6,082 spectators. At halftime in the game, Carlos Cabezas’ shirt was removed.

It was not the best game for Barça, with many losses (18), but it matched the intensity of Unicaja and found solutions in attack, with Kuric (18), Davies (12) and Higgins (11), to carry out a victory that not many teams will achieve at the Martín Carpena.

Barça showed a very solid image in the first half against Unicaja who came out ready to ‘bite’, although Barça’s offensive capacity, with Higgins first and Kuric, later, perHe mitigated the Catalans to stop the local momentum, without letting them get into the duel.

Martínez, owner

Jasikevicius, aware that he must give his players rest before another week of European double ration, put Sergi Martínez in the starting team, and that ended up being the one who played the most in the first half (17 minutes). A Barça very involved in the duel, with a great defense, had Higgins and Mirotic as the offensive references, which led Barça to an initial 2-10.

Katsikaris had to stop the game but Higgins kept scoring with the help of Davies, and Barça had the game under control. Saras decided to move the team and managed to maintain the differences because it was then Kuric who began to score (11-23).

Unicaja tried to put a lot of defensive aggressiveness, but the mistake in the triple (0 of 11 in the first half) weighed down his options while the Catalans, they maintained a comfortable income of 10 (19-29). Not a technique for protesting Davies altered the team. Mirotic returned in the final minutes of the quarter to act as ‘5’ and Barça went to rest with the duel in control (23-35).

Unicaja, for all

Unicaja achieved the first triple (26-35) and began to believe that he could turn the game around. A technique to Mirotic for protesting seemed to lead Barça to lose concentration, already Despite a new triple from Kuric, Unicaja came close to 9 (31-40).

The malagueños pressed a lot (36-42) and Martín Carpena led them in flight, although Barça did not lose face to the local intensity. Good deeds from Nigel-Hayes in the last minutes of the quarter, that allowed Barça to stay in control (49-58). There were 10 minutes left of clenching my teeth.

And boy did he need it. The intensity on both sides skyrocketed in the final minutes. Three techniques to Unicaja unnerved the public, although Barça never lost concentration. In fact, achieved his maximum income (55-68) 5 ‘from the end.

But Unicaja persisted and all the success that he lacked during the game was found in the final minutes. With Triple by Bouteille and Cole, Unicaja endorsed a 10-0 run to get the Malaga players into the game (70-72).

In the final moments free throws were decisive. At 70-73, Abromaitis missed a free throw (71-73) and Higgins scored the next two (71-75) to six seconds. The final basket of Unicaja was only testimonial and the Barça came out alive from a complicated track and with the solo leadership of the Endesa League.