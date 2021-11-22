11/22/2021 at 2:19 PM CET

FC Barcelona – Benfica this Tuesday at the Camp Nou (9:00 p.m.) is key for Xavi Hernández’s team in the sporting aspect, but It is also transcendental for Barça from an economic point of view, because the club plays a juicy part of the income forecast that it had budgeted. The plans of the board of directors is that the team plays, at least, the quarterfinals of the competition.

Barça can secure second place in their group by drawing a draw against Benfica. It would not enter the 2.8 million euros that the triumph represents, but at least it would raise another 930,000 euros and, most importantly, it would ensure the 9.6 million that implies being in the draw for the round of 16 of the top European competition. We are talking about the hurried Blaugrana coffers receiving between 10.5 and 12.4 million euros.

On the other hand, a defeat, in addition to the sports damage caused by not being able to compete with the best in Europe in the final stretch of the Champions League, would imply a very hard economic blow. In the calculations of the azulgrana budget, the first team disputes, at least, the quarterfinals. The qualification for that round means entering another 10.6 million euros.

Therefore, a defeat against Benfica would imply a premature elimination that would deprive Barça in the Champions League. with an economic cost of between 21.1 and 26.6 million euros, compared to their initial calculations, solely in terms of wins per game and participation in these first two knockout rounds.

The income for each phase of the Champions

The income scales established by UEFA for the 2021/22 Champions League are as follows:

Group stage: 15.64 million euros per team to participate. In addition, for each victory 2.8 million are entered and for each draw € 930,000. The games with defeat do not generate income. Qualification for round of 16: 9.6 million.Classification for the quarterfinals: 10.6 million.Qualification for the semifinals: 12.5 million.Qualification for the final: 15.5 million.Champions of Champions: 4.5 million.

The prizes for coefficient and Market Pool

What’s more, UEFA allocates 600 million euros to be distributed according to the coefficient of each team, taking into account the trajectory of each club in the competition during the last 10 years. The one with the lowest coefficient will receive 1,137 million and the one with the highest, 36.38.

Another concept is that of Market Pool, for which there is another bag of 300 million euros to distribute. In this case, television audiences and rights are taken into account. The clubs will not know how much money they enter until the calculation is made at the end of the season, but it is clear that a previous elimination seriously penalizes this income.