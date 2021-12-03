12/03/2021

On at 20:59 CET

Barça took revenge against Anadolu Efes in Istanbul (93-95) and won a prestigious victory in extra time in a victory of great merit for the Catalans with important losses of Calathes, Higgins and Abrines.

Anadolu Efes, 93

(25 + 22 + 21 + 12). Larkin (14), Beaubois (6), Simon (10), Moerman (16), Pleiss (13) – starting team-, Micic (26), Petrusev (X), Bryant (2), Anderson (0), Petrusev (4), Dunston (2).

Barça, 95

(20 + 17 + 25 + 18) Laprovittola (14), Kuric (16), Hayes (0), Mirotic (18), Sanli (24) – starting five-, Davies (5), Martínez (5), Smits ( 2), Oriola (2). Jokubaitis (9), Caicedo (0).

Referees:

Luigi Lamonica (ITA), Ilija Belosevic (SER), Mehdi Difalla (FRA). Eliminated by personal fouls Nikola Mirotic and Shane Larkin. Anadolu coach Ataman was disqualified for double technique.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the thirteenth day of the Euroleague, played at the Sinan Erden Sports Hall, before 15,009 spectators. Anadolu players received the championship ring which they also shared with Barça player Sertac Sanli.

Barça celebrated a triumph where the Turkish Sertac Sanli was the great protagonist (24 points) and an important Mirotic (18), but who could not play the last minutes eliminated by personnel. A triumph that allows Barça to continue leading the Euroleague (11-2) and get rid of the ‘curse’ that weighed against this team.

Barça came out concentrated and con an intense defense that did not let Larkin play comfortably, the authentic black beast of the Catalans. And that good start, with Sanli in the starting team –evated by receiving last year’s ring-, Barça experienced their best advantage in the first half after two consecutive triples by Sanli and Laprovittola (5-12).

Although the entry of Micic to accompany Larkin changed the dynamics of the duel, as happened in the final in Cologne. With the field open and with the defense of Martínez, Hayes and Caicedo, both found themselves comfortable and managed to turn it around soon (17-16).

An unknown Brandon Davies made too many mistakes and too many ‘extrapass’ of the Catalans, they ended up in loose balls. Seeing Barça’s doubts, Micic appeared to prop up his score after 10 minutes (25-20).

Ultra-defensive equipment

Saras put an ultra-defensive team but without experience in such a big game and Barça paid for it. With Sergi Martínez, Smits and an accelerated Jakubaitis, Anadolu found the perfect terrain to put the direct.

Without control in attack and giving too many offensive facilities to the Turkish team, Pleiss gave the maximum income to Anadolu (31-20). Change of plans and return to the track for Mirotic, Kuric and Sanli.

A rectification of the technician that worked. Mirotic broke the dynamics with a triple, and another by Laprovittola, Barça’s most clairvoyant in the first half (12 points), they brought him closer to only two (35-33).

Anadolu takes control

The party seemed to equalize,unque a new arreón of Anadolu and with some arbitration help in the fouls -with technique to Saras for protesting-, to go to rest with 10 points of rent and all in favor of the champion (47-37).

In the resumption, Saras decided to put three big men in with Smits, Mirotic and Davies, although the bet did not work out. Two good triples from Mirotic, the most clairvoyant in attack, did not compensate for Larkin’s awakening that widened the difference to 12 (57-45).

Saras returned with Kuric and Jokubaitis, who were trying to ‘get hooked’ on the game (59-53) but the Micic ‘festival’ appeared to continue ruling (64-53). But the Barça team never lowered their arms and managed to reduce the income to six at the end of the quarter (68-62).

Sanli Festival

Barça, with Mirotic on the bench with three fouls, he knew how to grit his teeth against an Anadolu who could not go on the scoreboard. With Sanli taking responsibility in attack – inspired by his first appearance before his former fans – and with Laprovittola scoring, the game changed hands with 7 minutes remaining (68-69).

The Turkish pivot managed to turn the game around with two consecutive triples (68-72) and doubts entered Anadolu. Barça grew and a triple by Sergi Martínez gave Barça five points of income (70-75). Micic appeared again, with three free throws scored and a basket by Pleiss, tying the game at 75 with three minutes left.

Hayes was able to give Barça the maximum, but he missed both free throws and allowed Micic to score another incredible triple to bring two closer to the hosts (78-80) with 50 seconds left. Total excitement at Sinan Erden Hall. Barça had the last ball to win, but Mirotic couldn’t score. The game was going into extra time (80-80).

An extension to the limit

The five minutes of extra time were extremely intense. The Barça endured the type in spite of the festival of the collegiate ones. First, they pointed the fifth to Mirotic, who was not, and to compensate, they pointed the fifth to Larkin. Ataman could not take it anymore, and in the next foul Pleiss went crazy against the referees, who decided to expel him for double technique.

Barça took advantage of it from free throws, with Kuric first and Davies later to get +7 (84-91). Micic and Simon tried to get Anadolu into the game, but it was Barça who sentenced with a final free kick from Sanli, without a doubt, in his best game for Barça.