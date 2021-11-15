11/15/2021

On at 20:51 CET

Far is the 1969/70 season when the FC Barcelona handball section made its debut in European competition. It was in a match against Dudelange of Luxembourg in the round of 16 of the European Cup. Since then there have been 499 European matches, of which the Catalans have won 376, drawn 25 and lost 98, with 14,939 goals in favor and 12,187 against. This Thursday, Barça will face Polish Kielce (8:45 p.m. / Esport3) in the European 500 match and where they will seek victory 377.

Some numbers, obtained in four different competitions (European Cup / Champions, Recopa, EHF and European Super Cup), within the reach of very few teams since Barça is today the best European and world club in the history of handball . This Monday, three of the protagonists and authors of many of the goals and saves in these 499 games celebrated with enthusiasm at the Palau: Quico López Balcells, member of the team that played that first game in Europe against Dudelange, Enric Masip, Barça legend and currently advisor to the club’s presidency, and Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas, current captain.

Two days before reaching 500 games, Barça can boast of having won ten European Cups, five Cup Winners’ Cups, an EHF Cup and five European Super Cups being the team that has won the German Kiel the most times. In their 29 confrontations between the two, the balance is positive for Barça with 14 wins, 3 draws and 12 defeats.

‘Tour’ through 34 countries

The handball Barça has visited throughout this time 34 European countries and only two of them, which by the way no longer exist, have seen them lose more often than win, specifically in the former Czechoslovakia they played six times with four defeats and two victories while the balance with the Federal Republic of Germany is also unfavorable where they achieved three victories but six defeats.