11/19/2021 at 22:17 CET

Just 40 hours after watching Kielce put an end to a six-year run without losing a European game at the Palau last Thursday night, Barça will play again this Saturday at home against Ángel Ximénez Puente Genil at 12.00 (GOL, LaLigaSportsTV) in a league match in which he will try to add his eleventh victory to stay at the top of the table with enormous authority (he has a postponed match).

The big news is the presence in the call of the newly signed Youssef Ben Ali, who will give rest to a ‘touched’ Ludovic Fàbregas and thus leaves the young youth squad player Artur Parera off the list.

Born in Tunisia and nationalized Qatari, Ben Ali is 34 years old and has originally signed for one month until the competitive break for the European, although if he does it very well, it would not be ruled out that he continues.

In this sense, the idea of ​​the club is to take advantage of those almost two months without competition to find a reinforcement of more guarantees in terms of the present and the future, since Carlos Ortega wants to have three pivots in the squad as happened with Xavi Pascual. Why wasn’t Iturriza (FC Porto) signed then last summer despite the fact that there was an agreement? Why was it a signing of the previous sports director? Mysteries of life with the new technician as the great victim.

Dika Mem, on Thursday against Kielce

| .

By the way Ortega will have to continue with the rotations despite having a much shorter staff and with fewer resources, since on Wednesday it is time to return the visit to Kielce on the first day of the second round with victory as the only possible antidote to prevent the first place in the group from being move away definitively.

Ángel Ximénez Puente Genil is starring in a great start to the season and occupies the sixth position with 11 points, five above the relegation zone and has the Brazilian Da Silva (52) and Javier García (44) as the main stilettos in attack, both ahead of the 42 that he presents as a maximum Barcelona director a Dika Mem in a colossal moment of form despite the Games.

This twelfth day began this Friday with the victory for Fraikin Granollers at the Incarlopsa Cuenca track by 29-34 to reaffirm himself in third place one point behind Bidasoa Irun with six goals from Àlex Márquez, Esteban Salinas and a Pol Valera who continues to take steps forward.