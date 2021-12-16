12/16/2021 at 22:18 CET

The Barca, reduced again by casualties due to COVID-19, also beat Lleida Llista Blava with the significant losses of Di benedetto and Joan Cañellas, 4-0 in a game that from the opening whistle it was clear that it would not be easy for Edu Castro’s men.

Sergi Fernández, Ignacio Alabart, Sergi Panadero, Joao Rodrigues and Hélder Nunes – starting five – Matías Pascual and Sergi Llorca.

Finques Prats Lleida

Martí Serra, Oriol Vives, Andreu Tomás, Sergi Duch, Jepi Selva – initial five – Jordi Badia and Sergi Folguera.

Goals

1-0, Joao Rodrigues (12 ‘); 2-0, Joao Rodrigues (22 ‘); 3-0, Matías Pascual (44 ‘); 4-0 Joao Rodrigues (48 ‘)

Referees

Josep Antoni Ribó and Tània Pardo

Incidents

Match of the OK Liga corresponding to the eleventh day played at the Palau Blaugrana this Thursday due to the postponement due to the European competition dispute of Finques Prats Lleida.

With the forced absences of Aitor Egurrola, Pau Bargalló and Nil Roca, infected by the coronavirus, Barça exercised dominance on the track, but the first clearer occasions came from the Lleida side on the stick of Oriol Vives who ran into him Sergi Fernández recovered – COVID-19 also passed – on two consecutive occasions, the second in a head-to-head with the Lleida player that ‘Chencho’, very skillful, won the game.

From there the balance was maintained thanks also to the saves of Martí Serra, but he did not succeed in his action in the 12th minute when Joao Rodrigues finished off a great assist from Sergi Panadero, captain in the absence of Egurrola, and in this way the score was opened (1-0).

And what could be the tie with a ball divided between Jepi Selva and Joao Rodrígues That the Portuguese took before the protests of the Lleida team and after a great play he deceived Serra to ‘lo Laudrup’ with his gaze in the opposite direction to the kick, achieving a double that he dedicated to his daughter Maria, born just two days ago.

Second part with little rhythm

The second half was totally different from the first. The pause was installed on the Palau court with both teams rushing their possessions, long plays without notable arrivals of danger in the goals except for a stick for each side. Few ideas and little rhythm in a match that ended up being too long for both contenders despite the short advantage of the Catalans.

Matías Pascual had a great chance after Lleida’s tenth foul, but Martí Serra pulled out a providential hand to prevent the 3-0 from going up to the scoreboard. Undoubtedly, the game entered a dynamic that benefited Barça much more, despite the fact that it is not their game, than the Folguera team who saw how their actions were aborted over and over again.

Barça increased the pressure on Lleida with 15 minutes remaining, which prevented Lleida from scoring and getting into the game. Edu Castro’s men controlled the tempos well and did not suffer to contain the rival.

The minutes were consumed without news at the Palau until Matías Pascual in a quick counterattack finished the play by lifting the ball and beating Serra in an unappealable way. The 3-0 was a slab for the Lleida team that saw how Joao Rodriguez left for home with a hat-trick after achieving 4-0 and sentencing the duel.