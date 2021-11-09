11/09/2021 at 19:53 CET

Barça, after the national team stoppage, returns to the competition this Wednesday (7:00 p.m.), receiving the Anaitasuna of Pamplona at the Palau Blaugrana on the tenth day of the Sacyr ASOBAL League, with the aim of continuing to maintain their undefeated condition .

Far left Aitor Ariño He recalled that the squad “was heavily loaded with matches throughout the summer” and the break has gone well for the players who were not called up with their national teams, because they have “been able to work well, in double sessions.”

“We return with two games every week, and tomorrow we have an opponent against whom we want to play a good game here at the Palau. Now that the fans can return to the stands it is important to have them by our side, and for this we must give everything in each meeting, “he added.

After many months standing by the injury in his knee, the Barcelona winger admits to be “surprised” by the way in which he has returned to the competition: “Everything has gone better than what I expected and I only hope to be able to continue enjoying with the team” .

Antonio Carlos Ortega placeholder image He has already recovered the nine players who were in international competitions, most of them friendly matches from their countries, and the rest has gone well for the entire squad in the face of a very busy schedule.

The only doubts of the Barça coach to receive Anaitasuna are those of the Croatian center-back Luka cindric, who could return after more than a half month in the dry dock with a shoulder injury, and the left-handed winger francés Melvyn Richardson, who has a sore throat and did not travel with the team to Porto in the last Champions League match.

The meeting tomorrow and next Saturday at the Cangas Gallego court will serve Ortega to prepare for the decisive clash on the following Thursday at the Palau against Polish Kielce. And it is that in that duel the leadership of Group B of the maximum continental competition will be at stake.

The Anaitasuna of Quique Dominguez reaches the clash as seventh in the table with 4 wins, 1 draw and 4 losses in nine games. The competition did not start well with three stumbles in a row, but added four victories and a draw in the next five, falling in the last in his fiefdom against Cangas (29-33).

With three new quality signings this season, such as Argentine goal Juan Manuel Bar, his compatriot and winger Nicolas Bonanno and the Brazilian left-back Arthur Pereira De Souza, the Navarrese squad is very competitive, although their coach is concerned about their casualties.

Precisely De Souza, their second scorer (40 goals) did not play the last two games due to a fiber break and veteran left winger Carlo Chocarro was injured in the last league game.

The driving force and top scorer of the Pamplonica team is the young Navarrese central defender Ander Izquierdo (52 goals), supported by the right winger Álvaro Gastón (29), the lateral Juan del Arco (27) and the pivot Antonio Bazán (23), experienced players and of proven quality.