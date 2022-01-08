01/08/2022 at 19:00 CET

After closing with a resounding defeat in a controversial European match on the Bitci Baskonia court in a successful 2021 in which he won the Endesa League and the Copa del Rey plus a runner-up in the Euroleague, Barça had seen how the accumulation of their own or others’ positives had forced them to postpone up to four games: the league games precisely against the Bages team, against MoraBanc Andorra, the classic league on January 2 and the Euroleague duel in Moscow against CSKA scheduled for last Friday.

Finally, Barça returns to the competition this Sunday at 5:00 p.m., although it will be highly conditioned by the absences against a Manresa team that will also arrive quite ‘loaded’ after settling their two recent meetings with defeat after overcoming an outbreak that affected up to 13 players.

While those of Pedro Martínez come from falling in the League against Madrid by 87-92 in a controversial match marked by surprising Madrid complaints about the refereeing and in the Champions League against Hapoel Jerusalem in extra time in an inconsequential match to be and at the top of the group (85-90).

Manresa defeated Barça in the Catalan League

| FCB

The visiting team arrives with the only leave of long-term injured Guillem Jou, while on the opposite side the ‘doubtful’ Jasikevicius will have to make bobbin lace to solve a delicate situation … but no more games could be postponed or the current league champion’s calendar would be dantesque.

Low and doubts

The best news was the negative of Kyle Kuric which allowed him to return to training last Friday. In principle, he will start with restrictions if his physical condition allows it after ten days confined and almost stopped.

They also tested negative but neither Pierre Oriola will play (strain on the sacroiliac joint) ni Nick Calathes (final phase of recovery from a proximal fracture of the left fibula). Also, Abrines is still KO and Cory Higgins has back discomfort.

Saras and Davies, waiting for a negative PCR

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

As soon as Jasikevicius, Brandon Davies and Nico Laprovittola, the three would be from the game if they give negative this same Sunday and his physical condition allows it especially in the case of the two players.

By cons, They still have a few days to go after their positive for Sergi Martínez, to Dante Exum and the youngsters from the subsidiary Gael Bonilla and a Michael Caicedo who is becoming a regular in the first team with increasing performance.

That is, it will be a demanding litmus test against an opponent who plays wonderfully under the command of the ‘genius’ Pedro Martínez and who already beat the Catalans in full preseason in the final of the Catalan League (81-70).