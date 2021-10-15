10/15/2021 at 10:05 PM CEST

FC Barcelona achieved its first league victory of the season this Friday after beating Pescados Rubén Burela 6-1 with authority in a duel in which he was clearly superior practically from the opening whistle.

FC BARCELONA, 6

(4 + 2): Dídac (p., 1), Sergio Lozano (1), Matheus, Adolfo, Ferrao (2) – starting five -, Marcenio, Povill, Pito, Dyego, Esquerdinha and André Coelho (2).

RUBÉN BURELA FISH, 1

(1 + 0): Kaluza (p.), Isma, Iago Míguez, Renato, Pitero (1) – starting five -, David Pazos, Quintela, Wanderson, Levi, Lucho and Ñito.

REFEREES

Juan Cerdà and Martínez García (Balearic Islands). They showed yellow cards to visitors Iago Míguez (24:30) and David Pazos (27:56).

GOALS

1-0, Ferrao (1:31); 2-0, Sergio Lozano (3:11); 3-0, Ferrao (10:27); 4-0, Coelho (11:26); 4-1, Pitero (13:36); 5-1, André Coelho (32:35); 6-1, Dídac (39:27).

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the second day of the Spanish First Division men’s futsal league played before 985 spectators at the Palau Blaugrana (Barcelona).

The Barça staging was sensational, with captain Sergio Lozano pushing and with Ferrao doing what he does best: scoring goals. An excellent start at the Palau de la ‘Velasco era’ after the foreseeable initial defeat in Palma (6-2) after only two group training sessions after the World Cup.

Only 91 seconds had passed when the one from Chapecó masterfully turned to beat Kaluza and establish the 1-0, income that grew just after 3 ‘in a center of the Brazilian that Pitero diverted and the captain Lozano took the opportunity to sign the 2-0 in the rebound on his return to the Palau exactly nine months after seriously injured before the Kosovar Prishtina.

The Galician team managed to stop the avalanche of local effectiveness and balanced the game until the second local attack came with another two goals in just one minute. The 3-0 at 10 minutes was the work of a Ferrao thus completing his first ‘double’ in the current league after Isma deflecting Adolfo’s pass.

And in the 11 ‘ Portuguese André Coelho celebrated his recent world title with 4-0 taking advantage of a foul that Sergio Lozano bounced with great intelligence. With four goals against, Alberto Riquer stopped the game and placed Diego Quintela as goalkeeper-play.

Sergio Lozano has scored in the two days

Just before, a loss of Ferrao had taken advantage of Pitero to sign the 4-1 in the 14 ‘. And despite the fact that Pito created danger in a couple of internships in his debut as a Barcelona player at the Palau, the truth is that Dídac avoided the 4-2 with an excellent intervention on the edge of intermission, also shot by Pitero, by far the best of the visitors.

The second part responded to the usual script of those meetings in which a team raises the attack with five players to avoid more goals ‘falling’: a real tostón Against which Andreu Plaza cried out on several occasions during his time on the Barça bench. Now, by the way, he is the coach of Saudi Arabia.

Ferrao scored two goals against the Galician team

Dyego ran into the post in a great personal action as he passed through the 25th minute in a Barça that defended itself with order and took advantage of the first great visitor error to score 5-1. The scorer was André Coelho, who joined Ferrao with another ‘double’.

Barça, which is not yet over on a physical level, had lowered the piston a bit to press on the pressure in the last minutes. After the injury of the visitor Wanderson, between Pito and Ferrao they went crazy behind Burela and finally Dídac closed the scoring from his goal with the final 6-1 with 33 seconds remaining. Apparently the goalkeeper wants to continue being key in goal and attack, as in last year