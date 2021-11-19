Barça’s entry into the League of Legends Super League (LoL), added to the arrival of another team managed by the Barça captain Gerard Piqué and the content creator Ibai Llanos, will revolutionize the audience and the salaries of the competition, waiting for if it also manages to create a competitive team to increase the already demanding sporting level.

“We do not dare to make calculations regarding how the audiences of the Superliga can grow in the next year (the season will begin in January),” he explained to . Jordi Soler, general director of the Professional Videogames League (LVP), the organizer of the competition, during the final of the LoL Iberian Cup in Barcelona, ​​which was won by Vodafone Giants, the champion of the last edition of the Superliga.

“There will be the entry of new teams, Barça, the team from Pique and Ibai Llanos, Bisons de Vizcaya and Fnatic, who left the English league because they considered our league to be better. Besides, there will be the news that the teams will be able to stream from their channels. The sum of everything will multiply the audiences by a lot, “he predicted. to usually do in the first LVP face-to-face event after the start of the pandemic, held at the Auditori of the Center de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona (CCIB), which brought together 1,700 fans.

The 2021 Summer Super League had five million cumulative viewers and 2.6 million hours viewed, the best figures in the history of the competition. Specifically, the final reached 300,000 unique viewers.

Barça will occupy the place of the S2V team and will only have to pay the cost of the license which, although it has not been made public, will be significantly below 500,000 euros.

“I think it’s very good that teams like Barça or Barcelona enter the Super League. Gerard Piqué and Ibai Llanos because it will increase the level, the number of spectators and the salary of the players and workers of the competition “, he declared Victor Lirola ‘Flakked’, the star of the Mad Lions, the losers of the Iberian Cup final by a resounding 3-0.

And he added: “It is very good for the ecosystem. Now there is a lot of ‘mercato’ and a lot of offers, all this is great for the player ”. He knows it firsthand, as he most likely said goodbye to the Mad Lions last Sunday.

Instead, Amadeu Carvalho ‘Attila’, one of the best Vodafone Giants players, is not so optimistic about what the new teams can bring to the Super League: “Competition will not grow with the entry of Barça and Barcelona teams. Pique and Ibai. They are going to add image to the club, but they are going to be watching how we continue to win, honestly. I don’t think there is anyone who can come, build a team and do it well from the start ”.

Be that as it may, the first idea that Barça worked with to enter the world of LoL was to make the leap directly to the Chinese league, the best in the world of this video game. In fact, in an interview with . published on December 3, 2020 Dídac Lee, director of the board of Josep Maria Bartomeu In charge of the digital area, he practically took the entry of the Barça team for granted.

“In eSports, the goal of Barça is to reach the best game in the best market. The best market is China and the best game you can imagine what it is. Hopefully the club can announce this in the coming months, “he said then.

In fact, he even revealed the chosen formula: “It will be as if you set up a club within another club. A different shield will probably be made to avoid conflicts with sponsors. We will have to create another brand linked to Barça and the income will come from the sale of tickets at events, from television rights and from marketing ”.

As . has learned from sources of the negotiation, the price of entry to the Chinese League of LoL is around 40 million euros. But the competition was willing to lower it to below 2 million in the case of Barça for the value that their presence would bring.

Secondly, Gerard Piqué and Ibai Llanos announced this week that on December 15th they will present their team at an event to be held at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona and in which there will be an exhibition match against the French team Rekkles. The 15,000 free tickets were sold out in just five minutes.