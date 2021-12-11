12/11/2021

On at 20:54 CET

After saying goodbye to the Champions League this year with a bad taste in his mouth after drawing against Paris Saint Germain (28-28), he touches say goodbye to 2021 with a win against Abanca Ademar de León (11.00 hours), a classic of the Asobal League come to less despite having a whole legend of Spanish handball on the bench as is Manolo chains.

The Ademar arrives at the Palau after four consecutive defeats and with Chains discussedBut this is a double-edged sword, as the Leonese team will want to bring joy to its fans before Christmas.

Carlos Ortega has the casualties of Luis Frade and Timothey N’Guessan, with a small fibrillar tear in the calf of his right leg, but he will be able to count on Melvyn Richardson, already recovered and to complete the call he has called Juan Palomino, a Barça B winger.

Head advantage

Barça maintains a comfortable six-point lead over Asobal despite the loss of two points due to an improper alignment of Youseff Ben Alí against Torrelavega and after the RFEBM Competition Committee so determined despite the fact that the Catalans will win 41-28. The defeat this Saturday of Fraikin Granollers at the Atlético Valladolid court by a tight 37-36 he has benefited Barça in this sense.

After this match, the team competitions suffer a long hiatus until February due to the European dispute (from January 13 to 30 in Hungary and Slovakia), which will be attended by up to eleven Barça players with their respective national teams. Ortega will have to cross his fingers again so that all his ‘whole’ troops return to him and with minimal physical wear and tear since on the return he will enter the most decisive phase of the season.