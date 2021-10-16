10/16/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

After starting the OK Liga as a true steamroller with 15 points in five games and 40 goals for only 10 against, FC Barcelona will try to extend that spectacular streak of both game and offensive production this Saturday on the always difficult track of the Recam Làser CH Caldes at 7:00 p.m. (Esport3, Barça TV and OKliga.TV live).

Stuck in full in the goal of achieving eight victories before the break for the European dispute that will keep the league tournament in ‘fallow’ for a month (from October 26 to November 27), the Barça team does not trust the bottom position of Caldes de Montbui after the first five days.

In addition, this afternoon’s meeting will be the one prior to the great OK Liga duel in which FC Barcelona will host a Deportivo Liceo next Sunday at 12:15 pm at the Palau who is second with 13 points, two behind Barça. In any case, it should be remembered that this season the league title will be decided in the play-offs and this reduces some importance to this type of confrontation.

Barça comes from beating PAS Alcoi 8-1

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

The Blaugrana coach has been commenting for years “his admiration for Caldes”. “It is a team that practices a very dynamic, fun hockey, with crosses and with a very demanding game model. Now they are in an area of ​​the classification that does not correspond to them and that at this point is also anecdotal”, stressed Edu Castro .

As for the good dynamics that your team is experiencing, the coach assured that the whole group is “very satisfied for this start competition, but we have played few games and we have to think about the future with the past in mind “.

One of the players most inspired by this start of the competition is Matías Pascual (renewed until 2023 and author of nine goals after two consecutive hat-tricks). The Argentine is “very happy on an individual level to help the team” and wanted to underline “the great collective work. We have to continue in this same line and for this Saturday we know that the track can be an important factor, but we will have to adapt “.

For its part, the Recam Làser CH Caldes has nine court players and has only made one change with respect to the previous year: Sergi Miras has gone to Calafell and Xevi Gurri has arrived (from Girona).