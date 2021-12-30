12/29/2021

On at 21:05 CET

Barça closed the year back to European competition in the first match of the second round, on their visit to the Bitci Baskonia court, with the aim of continuing their magnificent winning streak in Europe and reaching a record of ten in a row.

Although Saras Jasikevicius’s team still has in mind the Endesa League duel that both teams played at the Palau on December 5 where, against all odds, the Vitoria team took a clear 78-91 with Neven Spahija recently arrived at Bitci’s bench. It is also time for revenge.

The Barça coach will not be able to count on Kyle Kuric nor Pierre Oriola, confined by covid19, nor Nick Calathes, in the final stretch of his recovery, and who has also tested positive so his return to the team will be delayed a few days.

Hayes and Martínez, back

The good news is that Barça has recovered Nigel-Hayes, already recovered from the virus that led him to be confined in Athens for 10 days, and the return of the youth squad Sergi Martínez, already recovered from a sprained ankle who suffered on the 14th against Red Star.

The surprise in Vitoria is the presence with the team of Cory Higgins, who this Tuesday made part of the training session with the team and the Barça coach decided to take it with him, and could have his first minutes since last November 4, his last appearance against Armani Milan after suffering back problems.

With Abrines still not released this season, Jasikevicius has the usual youngsters Ubal, Nnaji and Caicedo to complete the squad along with the 10 players from the first team. At the time of the game, he will have to discard one as he has 13 troops.

Barça comes to the duel with high spirits after their historic victory at the Palau against UNICS Kazan (111-109) a week ago, although without having been able to play the last two Endesa League games, before BAXI Manresa and MoraBanc Andorra for cases of covid19.

Defeat in Zaragoza

The Bitci comes from suffering a resounding defeat this Tuesday on the court of Casademont Zaragoza (97-79) and without time to recover, receives Barça with the urgent need to add victories to get out of the queue of the classification, where it occupies the sixteenth position (6-11).

One of the most spectacular duels will come in the inner game where center Steven Enoch played his best game against Barça at the Palau (23 points and 6 rebounds) and will surely try to repeat that performance with Brandon Davies in charge of stopping him.

It will also be necessary to monitor very closely Matt Costello, another who shone at the Palau and point guard Wade Baldwin, key in the last Euroleague triumph on the Bayern court despite having only eight players (76-81).

The Barça attack will once again be in the hands of its most outstanding player and committed to Barça, Nikola Mirotic, a true life insurance, while both Laprovittola and Jokubaitis will be in charge of keeping the rhythm of this Barça that is experiencing a sweet moment ( 15-2) and eager to continue leading in the European competition.