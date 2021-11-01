11/01/2021 at 18:12 CET

Dinamo Kiev coach Mircea Lucescu assured this Monday that FC Barcelona still note from the psychological point of view the absence of Argentine Leo Messi, who is now a member of PSG. “Barcelona, ​​both the team and the club, still notice the absence of Messi. They have lost strength from the psychological point of view,” he said today at a press conference at the Olympic stadium in Kiev.

Lucescu faced Messi when he was coaching Shakhtar Donetsk, who defeated the Catalan team (2-0) in 2004, then led by Frank Rijkaard. “I have reminded the players that Shakhtar beat a Barça already with Messi on the field. We won thanks to a great dedication”, he pointed.

At the same time, he played down the losses of Gerard Piqué and Agüero due to injury. “I hear that Barcelona has casualties. Barça is Barça and any player on their squad has quality. The absence of one or two players cannot change the game plan. Tomorrow they play Dinamo against Barça “he insisted.

Regarding the central of the Blaugrana team, he stressed that his replacement is Eric Garcia, who recalled is a good footballer, younger and the future of Barcelona. “Agüero hardly played in the last weeks. His absence cannot be a problem. Especially when Depay is the main offensive asset of the team,” he said.

“Sergi Barjuan? In three days nothing can be changed”

As for the new Blaugrana coach, Sergi Barjuan, considered that the team cannot differ much from the one led by the Dutch Ronaldo Koeman. “In three days you cannot change anything. They play the same ones. There are no changes. They could not defeat Alavés. Sergi’s appointment occurred in an hour”, he pointed.

Lucescu, who returned Dinamo to the Champions League after a five-year absence, admitted that his players committed “blunders” against Bayern and Barcelona in the last two games.

“After five years of absence, we fell into a very difficult group. Of course, against Benfica at home we played well and we deserved to win. I am convinced that tomorrow we will play a great game. We must give everything to get a positive result,” he stressed .