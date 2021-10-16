10/15/2021

On 10/16/2021 at 00:35 CEST

Barça beat Monaco 81-85 after a rough game and playing badly again as Sarunas Jasikevicius said against Olympiacos, but with emotion until the last second and again with another extension, but he won at the end of the day thanks to an immeasurable Brandon Davies who finished as best of the match in an Omni Sports packed with 4,000 spectators, including Cesc Fabregas and his family.

FC Barcelona did not find fluidity in the unprecedented game that was played at the Salle Gaston Medecin against a Monaco that unhinged the Catalans in many sections of the game. So much so that the Monegasque team dominated both in the first quarter and in the second, managing to reach the break. with an advantage of four points, a lesser evil if we take into account the development of the match.

Saras Jasikevicius decided to date Base Jokubaitis leaving Calathes sitting on the bench and the new Blaugrana game director did not find harmony in his teammates and did not know how to direct them with solvency, which resulted in Barça not being able to see the basket fluently. Neither in defense were those of Saras Jasikevicius, who despaired in the band seeing that her pupils could not find a way to stage her instructions.

In the absence of 1.16 for the end of the first quarter and with a 20-12 score, Saras stopped the game but the only thing that was achieved is to close the quarter with a worrying +10 for the French team with a Thomas who did the same. that he wanted with the Barça defense. An important fact, Barça did not make any assistance throughout the first quarter.

In the second period, Calathes came out on the court and Barça improved, but they did not manage to turn the game around either. He never managed to dominate on the track, but little by little he was closing the gap until he was only 2 points behind Monaco. Defense problems persisted and the break was reached 35-31.

Improvement but no fluency

With Calathes again as conductor, Barça was still thick on the track and only the mistake of Monaco kept them on the scoreboard. At 7.37 before the end of the third quarter, Barça got within a point (37-36) and had the ball to get ahead, but they didn’t get it and Monaco put back a +6.

Woke up james, who previously seemed touched by his twin, but nothing could be further from reality and the American base, with little presence until that moment, began to carburet, bad news for Barça.

But on the Barça side Brandon Davies hadn’t said the last word and with five points in a row he tied the game at 2’28 “by the end of the third quarter.

Mitrovic stopped the match and from there equality continued on the scoreboard and a ‘dirty’, dense, little lucid basketball was still on the court. Barça managed to get ahead at 1’04 “to close the third quarter but Monaco thanks to Lee’s free throws equalized the contest again. A rogue basket by Davies in the last second made it 54-56 with which the last heat began.

It was a period of heart attack with alternations on the scoreboard reaching a 75-75 finish that sent the duel back to extra time, the second that Barça played in the Euroleague after the one they beat Olympiacos (79-78).

The addition for Barça could not start better with a 0-5 partial with Calathes ‘triple and Davies’ basket. But things were very complicated against a Monaco in nightmare mode that did not let the Catalans escape. Higgins’ free throws gave Barça the victory 81-85 and with four of four they remain at the top of the Euroleague.