11/13/2021 at 08:00 CET

Carlos Ortega’s new Barça has no luck in a complicated season in which obstacles continue to occur and are primed with a smaller staff compared to past courses and also very ‘loaded’ by the demands of the Tokyo Games.

In fact, the team has been waiting like May water the return of luka cindric since he had to undergo surgery in mid-September for an acromioclavicular dislocation in his left shoulder that has left the young Domen Makuc as the only center back after the withdrawal of Raúl Entrerríos and the departure of Aron Palmarsson to Aalborg.

Well, last Tuesday the Croatian could not enter the list due to an inopportune gastric problem and will finally return this Saturday in the league visit to the track of Frigoríficos Morrazo at 6:30 p.m. (live on Esport3 and on TVG) with the aim of adding his tenth victory in 10 games.

Nevertheless, Cindric’s return has been quite overshadowed by the announcement of the serious knee injury suffered by Luís Frade in training on Thursday and that, while waiting for him to undergo surgery on Tuesday, he could keep him out until next season.

The injury of Frade supposes a hard blow for the Barça

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

The Portuguese suffers a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee, so a ‘touched’ Ludovic Fàbregas remains as the only pivot with the help of the young Artur Parera, a player of only 19 years who marveled at the last Youth World Cup and who has before him the great opportunity of his life.

However, already waiting for Frade to be operated, earns the possibility of scrutinizing the market to incorporate a pivot that he could not have played in the current Asobal League or the Champions League (otherwise he could only play in Europe from the second round). And a possible name would be the Catalan Adrià Figueras, currently in the French Chartres.

Speak ‘Ludo’

Precisely it was Ludovic Fàbregas the one in charge of analyzing the crash this Saturday and the injury of his positional partner. “Cangas plays much better than last year and has only lost one game at home, the last one. We have to go with a lot of concentration, with a very high demand and with the utmost respect as we always do,” said the Frenchman.

Fàbregas will have to multiply in the pivot

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

“It is a very difficult season physically, but also mentally. We players are tired, but we also try to work harder, in recovering more and in trying to do the best possible for the team and for the club. At the moment, we are on the right track, “said ‘Ludo’

The fourth Barça captain has also referred to the injury of his partner Frade: “For us it is very important, because he is an essential player both in defense and in attack. We will miss him a lot, that’s for sure, “said the current Olympic champion.