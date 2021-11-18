11/17/2021 at 20:01 CET

Party of the important the one that awaits you to Barça this Thursday at the Palau against Polish Kielce (8:45 p.m., Esport3). Important for several reasons. First of all because it is the 500th game that Barça plays in Europe, a figure available to few and that those of Carlos Ortega hope to celebrate with a victory against the Polish team trained by Talan Djushebaev. In fact, Barça holds the absolute record with 339 matches played in the Champions League.

Secondly, it is a transcendental match for the future of the Champions League group B classification since it is the duel between the first (Kielce) and the second (Barça) separated only by one point. So that, the winner of the match would become the leader of the group at the end of the first round. The Polish team has achieved five wins and a single defeat, on the first day against Xavi Pascual’s Dinamo Bucharest, while the Catalans have won four games, tied one on the Porto court and lost to Vezprem on the third day .

Ortega recovers the central defender for this duel Luka cindric, who already played a few minutes on Saturday against Frigoríficos Morrazo (26-33) and also at the right back Melvyn richardsonAlthough the bad news is that he has lost pivot Luis Frade for the entire season, who underwent surgery on Tuesday for a torn external lateral ligament in his right knee.

It will also be a special match for Cindric himself and for Blaz Janc, both with past in the Polish club, but especially for Ángel Fernández that for the first time his former team will be measured in the last three seasons.

Many ingredients not to miss a duel in which the best attack, Kielce, with an average of 33.5 goals per game, face the best defense with an average of 27.8 goals conceded.

Ortega foresees a very complicated match

The Barça coach, Carlos Ortega, warned of the difficulties that Kielce de Talan will subject them to: “Kielce is a very difficult team and a very high scorer,” he said in reference to his great effectiveness in front.

However, the mister assures that “I see my players very well and encouraged. For the first time in a long time we have had several days in a row to be able to prepare and mentalize ourselves about the importance of the meeting “.

Ortega explains the dimension that this match has for both teams: “The respective matches in our courts are very important to define the first two places in the group and give them the right to be exempt from the round of 16. It is a goal for several teams in the group and not fail tomorrow is the first step for this. “

Call to the fans

Likewise, he made a call to the fans because he considers that “A Barça Kielce is one of the best handball matches that can be seen today, without a doubt.”