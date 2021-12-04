12/05/2021 at 00:27 CET

Barça completed their perfect week in Czech lands defeating host SK Interobal Plzen 1-3 to become the first team to qualify for the Final Four of the Champions despite the very important loss of the sanctioned Pito. Tonight Benfica could accompany him … as long as Levante UD do not know the great ‘bell’.

Plz

SK INTEROBAL PLZEN, 1

(0 + 1): Vahala (p.), Kozar, Vnuk (1), Holy, Seidler -starting five-, Resetar, Rick, Künstner,

BARÇA, 3

(1 + 2): Dídac (p.), André Coelho, Adolfo, Dyego, Ferrao (1) -starting five-, Matheus (1), Sergio Lozano, Marcenio, Carlos Ortiz, Esquerdinha and Bernat Povill.

REFEREES

Nikola Jelic and Vedran Babic (Croatia). They showed a yellow card to Michal Holy (19:34) and Tomas Vnuk (36:22), from SK Interobal Plzen; and André Coelho (11:23) and Marcenio (34:26), from Barça.

GOALS

0-1, Ferrao (3:46); 0-2, Vnuk, own goal (23:32); 0-3, Matheus (24:27); 1-3, Vnuk (29:17).

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the third and last day of Group C of the Elite Round of the men’s futsal Champions League played in a packed TJ Lokomotiva Plzen (Pilsen, Czech Republic).

The azulgrana box, which was worth the draw After his two previous wins and Dobovec’s loss to Halle-Gooik in the previous game, he came out to win and ended up with his fourteenth consecutive win in a simply exceptional streak (eight in the League and six in Europe).

On a Saturday that started badly for the club with Xavi Hernández’s first league defeat for Barça, Jesús Velasco’s team gave Barcelona fans the big news of the day with his ninth qualification for a Final to Four in which he will look for his fourth European crown in the spring.

The ‘killer’ Ferrao paved the way to collective success within four minutes with an excellent shot across the post that surprised Ondrej Vahala with his sixth goal in as many games in the current Champions League.

Adolfo prepares to take out of the band

| FCB

The 0-1 gave way to a phase of enormous equality in which Plzen demonstrated why it left out Pesaro in the Main Round’s ‘group of death’ and it was able to tie in an arrival of Gabriel Seidler to which Dídac responded very well, although in the other goal a stellar Matheus crashed a missile into the wood in 6 ‘.

Although the control was Barça with special mention for a Marcenio who marked the rhythm that most interested the team, a ball in the mouth of the goal that Sergio Lozano did not reach gave way to an electric counter in which Dídac covered the gaps well for Gabriel Rick to finish off.

Four minutes before the break and amidst the hubbub of a crowd that filled TJ Lokomotiva Plzen to bursting, the local team tried with little risk with an attack of five and, in fact, it was Barça in which he could score in a recovery in which Lozano ran into a rival who had withdrawn to perfection.

Captain Sergio Lozano, between two rivals

| FCB

He took care of the rest Matheus. In a state of grace, the brazilian He rode to finish with a shot that made it 0-2 in the 24th minute after touching in Vnuk and less than a minute later he signed the 0-3 taking advantage of a masterful long delivery from Dídac.

With nothing to lose, Pilzen went on the attack with a goalkeeper-player and, after a long circulation, Vnuk scored 1-3 in the 30th minute with a shot that Lozano deflected and misled Dídac. Seven minutes from the end, Holy was about to leave the Barcelona advantage in the minimum expression in ‘against the against’ after an arrival from Matheus.

The Czech champion kept trying until the end, measuring the risks very well knowing that they had ten minutes ahead and creating serious danger in the vicinity of Dídac with Seidler, Resetar, Holy and Vnuk as threats.

However, Barça knew how to grit its teeth and was even able to sentence against Sergio Lozano and an imperial Matheus. In the end, a very worked 1-3 that is worth its weight in gold. Barça is already in the Final Four!