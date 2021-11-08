11/08/2021 at 19:24 CET

Your representative is moving to get you a super contract at one of the great Europeans. Last week he was in Madrid, where he met with whites and rojiblancos to begin to test the terrain. Barça wants him too, but he seems far from being the favorite in the race to win the striker.

This weekend, after giving his team the victory in the league by scoring the only goal in the victory against Rapid Vienna, he declared that red and white are the colors that suit him best, but before the ‘colchoneros’ start to get excited, he clarified that it is because they are the colors of Salzburg.

You are in no rush to clarify your future. His performance at 19 years of age is being excellent and 11 goals that he has scored in the Austrian league championship must be added to the 3 that he has also scored in the Champions League. All this in 17 meetings.

Knowing that if he continues to reap these numbers he can go to the team he wants, first he wants to continue growing at Salzburg: “I feel good here and I enjoy the moment. My head is still here. There is still no deadline on my future. I want to achieve our goals with Salzburg, that’s all that matters to me. ”

When asked about a future at Dortmund, he did not want to marry anyone. He has everyone interested and with Haaland, a forward dance can be opened that ends with the young German in Spain, England or Germany. Remember that Adeyemi came out of the Bavarian quarry.

Summoned with the national team

Flick has called you back for this window after making history in the past, scoring a goal and becoming the first German footballer of the 21st century to do so with the national team. His name continues to be noted in the best agendas in Europe and this summer everything points to a millionaire movement.