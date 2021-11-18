11/18/2021 at 23:36 CET

.

Brazilian striker Artur Víctor Guimaraes, one of Bragantino’s most prominent footballers, denied this Thursday any contact with Barcelona and said that all his attention is on Saturday’s game against Athletico Paranaense, in the final of the South American Cup.

“I don’t know anything about the Barcelona rumors yet and my focus is practically on Saturday’s game in the final against Paranaense”The 23-year-old forward and a reference point for the Bragantino attack, who will play his first international final in 93 years of history, told reporters.

“Since we were a child, we all dreamed of one day being able to play in Europe, where my idols already did and one day, who knows, I will be able to feel that experience, but my concentration is on Saturday for the game that promises a lot,” completed Artur, who He described his choice to accept the offer to go to Bragantino in 2020 as “correct”.

The Red Bull Bragantino, which is in the vanguard positions of the Brazilian League occupying fourth place, trained for the second day in Montevideo. The ‘Rei Artur’, as the striker is called by the fans of the city of Bragança Paulista, expressed that despite having two titles in the Brazilian League with Palmeiras (2016 and 2018), the final of the South American will be the most important of his 5 years as a professional player.

“I cannot hide my anxiety and I have to control it. It will be a great game and for me it is the game of my life, of my career. The expectation is good and great. It will be a fundamental duel. I already dreamed, in the siesta of the afternoons, scoring a goal in the final, “revealed the forward.

The fact of the final to be played in a single match, in a neutral venue, “is totally different, because the weather is felt and it gives nerves. But we are preparing to be victorious. Against Paranaense we cannot lower our level of concentration, because we know of the force and the backlash that they have, “he said.

The player also celebrated the physical recovery for the final of midfielder Praxedes, because he is “an athlete with great potential who has helped us a lot this season and we are very happy with his return,” he quoted. The meeting between Paranaense and Bragantino is scheduled for next Saturday at 17.00 local time (20.00 GMT) at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo.

This will be the first of the three finals that the Uruguayan capital will host in one week. One day after that match, the Gran Parque Central will host the last game of the women’s Copa Libertadores, whose title will be disputed by the Colombian Independiente Santa Fe and the Brazilian Corinthians de Sao Paulo.

And on November 27, the Brazilians Palmeiras and Flamengo will meet in the Centennial for the final of the Copa Libertadores.