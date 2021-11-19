11/19/2021 at 20:01 CET

Bruno Lage, coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers, has asked Adama Traoré to be more consistent and he has denied that his possible contract renewal is a distraction for him.

The Spanish footballer ends his contract with Wolves in June 2023, so a possible renovation would be on the table for the extreme, which, however, This season he is not a regular starter for Bruno Lage, which has cost him not going with Spain in the last two calls. The winger has been a substitute in the last two Premier matches.

“I want to see more of the Adama that I saw in the first three games,” Lage said at a press conference this Friday. “That attitude is what I have seen in the last two weeks. I want it to be more regular, in each game. ” Precisely, consistency is one of the pending subjects of the Spanish, which lacks regularity to exploit as a world-class footballer.

“When I see him with the ball, I know he can do something special, but I want him to do it more times during the game. And not only when he has the ball, I want to see him more involved in the game. “Adama has not yet participated directly in any Wolves goal, neither as a scorer, nor as an assistant.

Regarding the possible renewal, Lage pointed out that he does not think Adama is distracted by it. “He has people working on this. He himself has said “the best is yet to come”. I am happy to hear him because I can see that he is very focused on the team “, said the Portuguese coach.