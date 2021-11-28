11/28/2021 at 17:43 CET

After a placid and insufficient Sunday off to savor the eleventh victory in a row in all competitions to reaffirm the leadership with six points of income over a Jaén Paraíso Interior that has one game less and that offered a great image at the Palau, This Monday they will play ‘Diana’ very soon for a Blaugrana expedition that is scheduled before six in the morning at the Palau to go to El Prat and take a flight to Prague at 7.40 am.

Arrival in the Czech capital is scheduled around ten o’clock in the morning and from there it will be time to travel by bus to the concentration hotel to have lunch, rest a little and carry out the first training session at the TJ Lokomotiva Plzen, small track with only seven rows of seats on the sides.

Located about 100 kilometers from the capital, Pilsen will host the Elite Round Group C with host Plzen, Slovenian Dobovec and Belgian Halle-Gooik as opponents and with only one place for the Final Four of the Champions at stake.

Adolfo lives the best moment of his career

| DAVID RAMÍREZ

As for sports news, the team travels with the entire squad including a Bernat Povill who has missed the last matches due to muscular problems and that at least he will be on the bench. As Andreu Plaza used to do in these mini-tournaments and taking advantage of the fact that 14 players can dress up, Jesús Velasco will also take away the young goalkeeper of the Barça team Àlex Lluch (he has already made his debut with the first team).

Barça will debut on Wednesday against Dobovec at 5.30 p.m. in a repeat of the quarterfinals last year (2-0 with goals from Ferrao and Aicardo). On Thursday at the same time Halle-Gooik will be measured and finally on Saturday the host Plzen at 6:00 p.m.

Hard challenge for Levante

Tenth in the league with 11 points in nine games, Levante UD is costing more this season after marveling in the past taking Barça to penalties in the third game of the final. Both teams met again at the end of October in the Main Round of the Champions League and the Barça display (2-9) condemned the Granota to second place and now have tougher rivals.

Roger Serrano is having a great season

| LIFT UD

The team led by Diego Ríos and in which the ex-Azulgranas Roger Serrano, Marc Tolrà, Mario Rivillos and Rafa Usín are active It will debut on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Fidelidade Pavilion in Lisbon against Ukrainian Uragan, on Thursday it will face the Hungarian Haladas (6:30 p.m.) and will finish on Saturday against host Benfica (9:00 p.m.).