12/27/2021 at 21:11 CET

Barça has not been able to play the last two Endesa League games against BAXI Manresa, scheduled for December 19, and the ACB announced this afternoon that Barça-MoraBanc Andorra, scheduled for this Tuesday, will not be played either.

Two consecutive games that will have to be readjusted in the calendar –the match against BAXI will be on January 4-, and with his sights set on the duel next Sunday, where the Catalans must visit Real Madrid, at the WiZink Center.

The Barça club is convinced that Madrid “will do everything possible & rdquor; for disputing it since the postponement of games becomes an added problem in the calendar and therefore, Pablo Laso’s team will try to adjust to the date despite arriving just in force.

In the final stretch of confinement

An important part of the players of the Madrid have already been in confinement for some dates, such as Heurtel, Causeur, Poitirer, Randolph, Núñez and Yabusele, and if they pass the PCR tests they could be available for the meeting, although with the doubt of his physical level.

With those players available, Madrid would already reach nine chips, as Rudy Fernández, Tavares, Williams-Goss and Vukcevic are still free of the virus. The last to fall were Sergi Llull and Jeffrey Taylor, to whom we must add Adam Hanga and Carlos Alocén, who will surely miss the Classic.

All this, at the expense that Barça manages to stay away from the virus that, for now, He has only KOed Captain Pierre Oriola, after recovering Nigel-Hayes, who was confined in Athens and has already rejoined the team.