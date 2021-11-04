11/04/2021 at 01:57 CET

betfair

EUROLEAGUE: Milan vs Barça

It will rarely happen that Barça are not favorites to win a Euroleague game. The culés have one of the most complete and extraordinary squads on the Old Continent, but they come across a rival who has little or nothing to envy them. In fact, AX Milan is first in the Euroleague with a balance of six wins and one defeat – exactly the same as the Catalans – and they aspire to be the first in the regular season.

This match is nothing short of important for the future of the competition, knowing that being the seed of the quarterfinals of the competition seems essential to reach the Final Four. The Messina team has players of the prestige of Sergio Rodríguez, Nicolo Melli, Malcolm Delaney or Gigi Datome for more signs and they will seek to harm some Catalans who lower their performance a bit away from the Palau, although they recently achieved a miraculous triumph at the home of the Fenerbahce with a basket on Mirotic’s horn.

Perhaps that achievement, coupled with great statistics, have prompted the Euroleague to award the MVP of the month of November to a Mirotic who has an exam before the coach that made him debut in the elite. Milan starts as a favorite despite everything, trading at [1.80] his triumph in a game in which no great display of points is expected, taking into account that the average will be important in the future.

That is why we believe that there will be less than 150.5 points in the game because the two teams always keep the ace up their sleeve of defensive intensity for the big events. This assumption trades at [1.88] being very interesting for those looking for a conservative market.

EUROLEAGUE: Bayern vs Real Madrid

For its part, Real Madrid visits the field of a Bayern that comes like a rocket. After losing the first four games of the competition, the Germans have lifted their course by winning in three consecutive games -one of them in front of the leader- giving a feeling quite helpless at home. Vladimir Lucic has infected his teammates with his enthusiasm and Pablo Laso’s team will have to use a lot of energy to stop the Bavarians.

White Trump is trading at [1.52] And it would be logical with a 5-2 record. We will have to be attentive to the clash between Yabusele and Thomas in a match where we see very high that 152.5 points are going to be scored, taking into account that Madrid is not very prolific away from home. TO [1.88] it is a great option. The whites have switched to a game much rockier and dependent on Tavares.

Remember that you can watch this game and all of the Euroleague for free on the website and in the Betfair application just by being a customer. You have the eighth day of the best basketball in the Old Continent at your disposal. Let’s enjoy the magic of basketball.