01/12/2022 at 18:18 CET

Without time to digest and much less physically recover from the defeat against Armani on Tuesday, Barça faces another ‘top’ duel in the Euroleague this Thursday with the visit of the current champion, Anadolu Efes, who arrives with desire for revenge after falling on his track in extra time (93-95) and with the need to add victories to get closer to the head, which is still led by Barça (15-4).

Undoubtedly, the worst possible rival for a Barça immersed in a negative dynamic with three consecutive defeats, and with several important players with a total lack of rhythm, such as the American Cory Higgins, or Nick Calathes, who is not yet ready to play despite having overcome the coronavirus. To them, we must add the casualties of Abrines and Dante Exum, still positive for covid19.

But the calendar wanted one of the most fearsome teams to arrive at the Palau just at this moment of Blaugrana weakness, even if it is not at its best. Ataman’s team did not have a good start to the season, they managed to fly back, but they have fallen into irregularity, added to the stoppage of some games due to coronavirus that has also broken their rhythm.

Micic and Larkin, fearsome

But having two players from the Micic and Larkin’s stature makes them a very dangerous rival, and ready to take the victory of the Palau as Armani Milan did in a very tight final quarter and that Barça could not resolve despite having achieved an income of 10 points in the third quarter.

Stopping these two players seems key if Barça wants to cut the bad dynamics of results in which it is immersed. Both the Serbian and the American lead their team in points and scoring (16.3 points from the Serbian on average and 14.2 from the American point guard) and the defense on them will have to be exalted to annul part of the options of the Turkish team.

If defensively the Barça team must reach its best level, in attack it will return to be in the hands of Nikola Mirotic and Kyle Kuric, who already stood out against Armani, although it was not enough to achieve the victory.

His offensive contribution will be key, as well as the interior work where Davies and Sanli will face the former Barça players Pleiss, Singleton and Moerman, in addition to the recent signing, the Turkish Egemen Güven and a Dunston always effective in the area.

A great game in every rule that must serve with the bad dynamics of the team in case of victory, or to continue delving into the crisis of results, in the worst moment of the Barça team in the whole season.