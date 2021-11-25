11/25/2021 at 21:57 CET

Marc Gasol was the living expression of satisfaction and happiness. The new Bàsquet Girona player was acclaimed by his fans, after deciding for some time that his only interest was to play in Girona, without listening to other offers such as that of Barça.

“Barça was never an option & rdquor ;, he explained. “I did not get to the point of speaking anything in particular with my friend NavarroHe was waiting for my decision but I had decided for a long time. I am very excited to play here, and today you can see the emotional relationship I have with this team and these people & rdquor ;, commented Marc.

“Navarro totally respected my decision, we were both very honest and I really appreciate it.. He told me that if I changed my mind to tell him, but I was clear that I wanted to do this. In the future you never know what might happen, but right now this is what I want & rdquor;

The decision, a process

He explained the process that led him to make the determination to play in Girona. “After every summer I would do a reflection and last year, I think it all fit a bit”.

“After the holidays, I really wanted to play and I realized that I still want to do it as a player and in Girona, in addition to his role as president & rdquor ;, he said. “I wish the day had a couple more hours because I’m going to be very busy,” he commented with a laugh.

“Fortunately for me, I have a very good work team, with a lot of involvement and the club would not work without them.. I try to help them and in moments of more tension, I try to give them perspective, but on a day-to-day basis, it works with them, otherwise it would be impossible & rdquor;

Passing stages

Marc did not give clues about his intentions while preparing with Bàsquet Girona, in a process that has lasted eight weekss. “I was going through stages, achieving goals and I still have a couple of stages to evolve, but I need to do it on the track. “It was clear to me that I was going to play the only thing left to decide when and how & rdquor ;.

After passing through the NBA, a somewhat disappointing year at the Lakers and leaving the door closed to Barça, does not believe that he will feel more pressure to try to re-float Girona Basketball in the LEB Oro, and all eyes are on him.

“I think pressure is misinterpreted in sports. It’s an act of fun, of having fun. When you think it is pressure, performance cannot be positive & rdquor;

Will debut on day 3

DIt will debut next Friday, December 3, with a visit to Fontajau del Peñas Huesca. You have no idea how much you can play. “That will be decided by the physical trainers. We have to look for the point of not putting my physique at risk, but we are working so that those numbers are good and go up the revolutions & rdquor ;, he said.

Girona dreams of something great again with its basketball team and with Marc Gasol at the helm. “There is an incredible atmosphere, between the fans and the team and seeing how people feel and live it, is what makes me most excited and happy & rdquor ;, he concluded.