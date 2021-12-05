12/05/2021 at 22:07 CET

As soon as they entered their ninth Final Four of the Champions League, Barça went to work with sports director Jordi Torras and management manager Xavi O’Callaghan at the helm and club sources confirmed to SPORT that the organization will be asked to host the Palau d’Esports de Granollers as the venue not being able to have the Palau Blaugrana in an appointment that will be played between April 28 and May 1, waiting for UEFA to shortly specify the exact dates and the setting.

In any case, the presence in this Final Four of two Portuguese teams such as Benfica and the current champion Sporting, together with the organizational solvency that the neighboring country has repeatedly demonstrated. they would nominate Lisbon as the main candidate. The last option would be the distant Siberian Tyumen or Moscow as an alternative venue.

“Qualifying was a priority objective of the club, mine on a personal level and that of the entire staff. Now we have to change the chip until April, but now we have to enjoy it & rdquor ;, assured Jesús Velasco at the end of the duel against SK Interobal Plzen (1-3).

The sports manager of the section, Jordi Torras, he was also very happy and he claimed to be released once he achieved one of the team’s most important challenges in this first part of the season.

“It was a very important goal. Once it has passed and as these difficult days have gone, now we can finally breathe and we are a little calmer, “said the one from Sant Vicenç dels Horts.

Jordi Torras highlighted how difficult qualifying has been

| FCB

Of course, the mythical excierre of the Spanish team and Barça among other teams He confessed that off the track “I suffer a lot and I don’t get used to it, but it has been a very complicated Elite Round against teams that have very good players and they have made things very difficult for us.

“We have competed better than the rivals and that was the most important thing. In addition to passing, how well the & rdquor; team has competed, concluded a very satisfied Jordi Torras who always stressed the importance of winning the ticket.

The other team that got their ticket on Saturday night was Benfica, whom a magnificent Levante made suffer until the end. After getting ahead of the Lisbon team 3-0, goals from Araça and Rafa Usín in the 26th minute made a Granota team dream that fell two goals from the pass on their debut in European competitions.

Matheus has been the great sensation of the Elite Round

| FCB

The Four Final was completed this Sunday with the dispute of the last day in Groups A and B. In Group A, the current champion Sporting it was worth the draw against Ekaterinburg in Lisbon and started it agonizingly (1-1) with a goal from Waltinho (the ‘genius’ Prudnikov did that of the Russians).

And in B, the Russian Tyumen needed to score against a Kairat forced to win that has finished too many times with Barça in the Champions League Finals to Four, as for example in 2015 in the Lisbon final. The Kazakhs went ahead in the Tsentralny with a goal from Orazov, but the team from which Ferrao arrived at Barça turned the scoreboard to win 3-2 with a ‘double’ from Bruno Taffy (former player of the Spanish League) and Serbian Lazarevic.

So now the ball is in the court of UEFA, who will have to decide above all between the favorite Lisbon and the alternative of Granollers presented by Barça, although surely Tyumen will also want to opt for the organization. We will have the solution shortly.