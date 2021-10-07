10/07/2021 at 11:29 AM CEST

Betfair

Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Baskonia are the three teams that this season represent Spanish basketball in the Euroleague, the highest European competition. On the first day, both Barcelona and Real Madrid resolved their commitments with authority and while the Catalans overwhelmed Alba Berlin by 32 points, the Whites put a +13 in the final result against Efes, the current champions. In contrast, Baskonia stumbled falling to Olympiacos by 25 points difference.

Barça will overwhelm Bayern; Madrid, will conquer Piraeus

The second day of this Euroleague measures Barcelona against Bayern, Real Madrid against Olympiacos while Baskonia will host Milan at home. As for the Spanish, although the main course will be Efes-CSKA, two teams that after losing the first stake need victory like eating. Returning to the Spanish, the Catalans have the best odds among the 18 teams that seek to win in this second round, according to Betfair’s forecasts.. His win in Berlin is trading at 1.30 (76.9%).

For their part, the Madridistas are slightly favorites in their visit to Piraeus and according to the predictions they will beat Olympiacos even though they are ahead of the whites in the standings. This is how it is treasured by its share of 1.74 (57.5%) ahead of the Greeks (share of 2.05, 48.8%) –

Barça, favorite to win the Euroleague 11 years later

Barcelona is still recovering from the blow of Gasol’s withdrawal, which not because it is an open secret, has stopped hurting. He was about to conquer the last Euroleague and be the perfect finishing touch in the career of the best Spanish basketball player in history, but Pau and Barcelona stayed at the gates of the title losing the final.

This season, with a Mirotic who has already solved his problems and is supported by great players such as Cory Higgins, Nick Calathes or Brandon Davies, he makes them appear as the great favorites. Betfair’s forecasts, after the first day, have only confirmed that Barcelona is the king with a fee of € 4.5 per euro bet, or what is the same, a 22.2% implicit probability. He shares favor with Efes, his executioner last season in the grand final and who despite starting losing last week to Real Madrid, maintains his quota and odds for the title.

Precisely the Catalans and Turks remain one step above CSKA, which has not lost an iota of favoritism despite kneeling on the Armani Milan court and closes the Top-3 with a quota of 5.00, or what is the same, a 20% probability.

Real Madrid, the ‘covered’ of this edition

Despite having three seasons without winning the maximum trophy at the continental level and having revolutionized their squad of which only five members of those who lifted the Euroleague in 2017-2018 remain, Laso’s men have shown that they can compete face to face with any. On the first day they overwhelmed the current champion and favorite, Efes Istanbul, by thirteen points and consolidate that first step in the ranking of the ‘covered’ candidates for the title. His favoritism to lift his eleventh Euroleague trades at 7.00 (14.3% probability).

Far behind are other basketball classics such as Milan (odds of 11.00 and 9.1%), Olympiacos (odds of 15.00, 6.7%), Zenit and Fenerbahce (odds of 26.00, 3.8%) or Maccabi (odds of 31.00, 3.2%) ). The third Spaniard, Baskonia, occupies the eleventh position according to Betfair’s forecasts with a share of 36.00 (2.8%).

Eye! Finishing first does not guarantee being champion

Last season, the unwritten law was confirmed again that whoever finishes first in the regular phase does not necessarily end up being the champion.. Barcelona suffered precisely it in their flesh and after an almost perfect first part of the year where they ended up leading the classification, they saw what Efes was like, who had finished third, who took the jack to the water and raised their first Euroleague.

Nor did it happen in 2016-17 that Fenerbahce was crowned when Madrid was the first during the regular season, nor in 2017-18 when CSKA finished first, but it was precisely the white team that won La Décima, nor in 2018-19 where Fenerbahce led the regular phase and watched CSKA win the Final Four. Ultimately, no team that finished the regular season first finished its work by lifting the trophy.