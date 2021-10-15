10/15/2021 at 10:12 PM CEST

After Barça’s hard-fought victory on Thursday against Dinamo Bucuresti (36-32) in the return of Xavi Pascual, his son Àlex, Edu Gurbindo and Cédric Sorhaindo to the Palau, Barça visits Recoletas Atlético Valladolid this Saturday at 12.00 (GOAL) on the sixth day of the Asobal League.

The team that leads Carlos Ortega He leads the table with 10 points from five games, followed with nine by the surprising Ángel Ximénez Puente Genil.

Engaged in an endless maelstrom of matches, the azulgrana team is experiencing a really complicated start to the season due to the physical problems and fatigue of a squad in which seven players played every possible match at the Tokyo Games (the French champions Dika Mem, Timothey N’Guessan, Ludovic Fàbregas and MelvynRichardson; and the Spanish bronze medalists Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas, Aleix Gómez and Ángel Fernández). Too much load with little time to rest.

Fàbregas, paternity leave

Waiting for the Croatian Luka Cindric to be discharged, this noon he will not play either Ludovic Fabregas for his impending paternity. At least, the best news of these weeks is being the full recovery of a Ariño who begins to make a difference.

Ariño warns of the rival’s difficulty

“There is no time to rest, but we have to change the chip. I just came out of the injury, I have played five or six games and I feel very well & rdquor ;, said the left winger.

Ariño explained that the team “I was hurt by the defeat in the Super Globe but the match against Dinamo gave us confidenceWe were able to show our defense that it was something very important for us and we are confident and eager to continue working. “

The winger warns that Valladolid will not be an easy opponent: “They are focused on the League and they will make things very difficult for us. Huerta del Rey is a mythical handball pavilion and it is always special to play there.” He assures that it will be vital “to work in defense and that the team becomes strong behind to be able to go out to the counterattack and to be able to make quick goals”.

Ariño is clear that the team is progressing: “It is getting better and better, we are taking on the new atomisms and we are increasingly confident”.