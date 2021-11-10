11/10/2021 at 06:30 CET

With ambition, enthusiasm and a lot of work Lieke martens (Nieuw-Bergen, 1992) faces his fifth season at Barça. Winner of all the past course, the Dutch is not satisfied and believes that the team has not yet reached the top.

The Barça forward attends SPORT before welcoming Hoffenheim in the third match of the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage.

Q – How do you feel?

A – Very good. We are doing well as a team and I think I am helping the team to achieve results.

You have a great Champions duel. What do you expect from him?

It is going to be interesting. I think we will have the ball a little more than they do, as we do in most games. And if we reach our level we can do it very well.

Hoffenheim have Nicole Billa, one of the great scorers in Europe.

We know they have good players like her. But we also have good defenses and we trust them a lot. We have to take them into account, but above all we focus on how we are going to play.

After two days, what do you think of the new Champions League format?

I think that the group stage adds up, this change is very positive as well as that all the games can be seen, either on television or on YouTube.

Little by little more steps are being taken towards equity. In fact you are going to play at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal in December.

And that’s great. We already played once at the Camp Nou and it was very special. It’s just what women’s football needs and I hope a lot of people will come to watch the game.

Do you dream of playing in a full Camp Nou?

Absolutely. It would be incredible. Playing in big stadiums in front of so many people is very exciting and I hope this will happen more and more in the future.

You are the rival to beat in all competitions.

The team feels very safe, the level of training is very high and we push each other to reach a higher and higher level.

Are you afraid of failing?

Not at all. I am not afraid of defeat, maybe one day it will come, but we are focused on continuing to do what we do and how well it works.

Where is your limit?

I think we haven’t peaked yet. I hope we can do even better.

Once you have won everything, what is your dream?

Continue like this. We go for everything again and even for more.

Are you a better team now?

Every year the team is better. But also because many players are still here, and that shows that we have also grown.

Is winning your place in the starting eleven in the most important games your motivation?

Yes, I am here to play all the games and of course the most important ones. I’m working hard and doing my best to help the team.

Now a photo of you kissing the Champions League trophy comes to mind. What did you feel at that moment?

It was very special. I came here to win the Champions League. He was aware that it was not going to happen in the early years. But then we got into the final and last year we won it. I’m proud.

When you arrived, the team was very far from what it is now. How have you experienced this growth from within?

Is incredible. It is what the team wanted for a couple of years and we have achieved it with a lot of work and helping each other. Each one has improved individually, also because we surround ourselves with increasingly good players. And that makes you grow. When I got here we didn’t have this level. And now the bar is very high.

Once you recognized that you came to Barcelona with a lot of pressure because you were ‘The Best’ and you had to prove why they had signed you. How have you managed it?

It wasn’t easy, because when you set expectations it’s hard. But it is very different from now because there is a lot of level. Every player is much better, even I am better than when I arrived. We are improving every day and now I don’t feel pressure, I just enjoy football.

Do you feel that Barcelona is your home now?

Barcelona is a great city, I love it and I feel very good here. It’s like my second home. But my home will always be in Holland.

You had a bitter ending in Tokyo. How was the experience?

It was not good because it was not what you expect from a Games. We couldn’t do anything. We could only leave the hotel to play soccer. It is something that would have to be very beautiful but the reality is that it was not like that because of the Covid.

Are you looking forward to next summer’s Euro Cup?

Of course. There is still a lot of time left and now I am focused on Barça, but I really want the moment to come.

You are a candidate for the Ballon d’Or. What does it mean to you?

It is very special, but it is even more so because there are other fellow nominees and it is a recognition of the great year we did. Although I think there should be more players from the team nominated.

Your contract ends in June. Do you see yourself playing with the Barça shirt for longer?

I don’t know what’s going to happen … It’s my fifth season at Barça and we’ll see what happens at the end.