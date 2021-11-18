11/17/2021

Act. On 11/18/2021 at 05:52 CET

Arnau montserrat

Jonatan Giráldez’s Barça achieved its fourth victory in four games in this edition of the Champions League and qualifies for the knockout rounds with complete comfort. In another exhibition of football and hit, the Catalans beat the German Hoffenheim led by Alexia, Aitana and a Fridolina Rolfö who distributed two assists.

Sandra Paños (6): Recovered. He returned to the starting eleven after overcoming his physical discomfort. She was not just another spectator like in the Johan Cruyff game but she did not have too much effort.

Leila (6): Incursive. From less to more. Much better in the second half where his forays into attack did generate danger. Also attentive to the coverage of Mapi and Paredes.

Paredes (9): Creator. Given the few tasks in defense, the former PSG was key when breaking German lines. Its long displacements are a delight to watch. At the foot of all and always looking for the back of the defenders. He completed his great game by scoring the third goal with a great header.

Mapi León (8): Anticipator. Against Levante he gave a ‘masterclass’ to anticipate the rival. Against Hoffenheim more of the same. If the Germans did not create more, it was largely because of this. He also served the corner kick from Paredes’ goal. What a couple they are.

Jana (7): Fireproof. Intense in everything, especially in the defensive section. However, he was erratic in making decisions with the passes but continues to add minutes to grow. He even acted as a left back in the last minutes.

Aitana (8): Intelligent. When he saw that inside he ran into the German wall over and over again, he threw himself more in the band and there he generated danger without stopping. She had two occasions in the first half and as she saw that she entered the second row alone, she took advantage of it to score the third goal already in the second half.

Engen (5): Vague. He had the opportunity to start and was perhaps the least participatory in the center of the field. The Norwegian continues to add minutes needed to get into dynamics. Weather.

Alexia (9): Magical. If they do not give him the golden ball it will be an injustice. Another museum match for the Barça midfielder. The captain invented the penalty that opened the can. She herself was in charge of throwing it away with a class that cannot be bought. It is innate. The team’s engine one more day.

Crnogorcevic (8): Centering. He advanced his position and the Swiss returned to act as a winger. He got fed up with putting balls into the pot that, although they carried a lot of danger, could not connect with a shot and subsequent goal. She did succeed in the 90th minute.

Rölfo (9): Outstanding. The Swede signed one of her best performances with the Barça shirt. He was in all of them, he exchanged positions with Jenni Hermoso and acted as ‘9’ at various times. She had countless clear opportunities and left countless details in addition to being the third goal assistant. They annulled a target for offside.

Jenni Hermoso (6): Off. He had a header in the first half of the kind that hits him in 99 out of 100 attempts. This time it was his turn to go outside. She was replaced in the second half by Mariona Caldentey.

Substitutions

Claudia Pina (8): Active. He generated the fourth goal.

Mariona (7): Welcome. Once the deadlines were met, the Balearic Islands returned to play and at a high level.

Andrea Pereira (6): Compliant. It was released by Irene Paredes.

Melanie (6): Relay. He continued with Leila’s offensive weight.

Torrejón (8): Scorer. He was wet again in the Champions League.