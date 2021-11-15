11/15/2021 at 1:41 PM CET

Sarunas Jasikevicius’ FC Barcelona could not defeat Valencia (79-87) in the tenth day of the Endesa League and gave the leadership to the benefit of Real Madrid, which has the same record as the Catalans (9-1). The difference in the average leaves Pablo Laso’s men at the top, after completing the first leg of the 2021/22 season.

The Catalans, who were led by a great Nikola Mirotic (22 points), they conceded their fourth defeat and the first in the Endesa League after a brilliant start with nine consecutive victories. He also fell in the final of the Endesa Super Cup after squandering a 19-point lead and twice in the Euroleague, against Olimpia Milano and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

For the moment, the Catalan team continues to be the great contender for all titles despite the departure of important players such as Adam Hanga, Pau Gasol and Leandro Bolmaro. In their place have come the names of Sandli, Jokubaitis or Laprovittola, which maintain the competitive level of the current European runner-up.

The Euroleague, the great obsession

Sarunas Jasikevicius’s men have started the 2021/22 season with a clear objective: take another step in Europe and win the Euroleague, something that they missed last year in the final after finishing first in the regular phase. They beat Zenit in the first round and also Olimpia Milano in the semifinals, but were shipwrecked by an Efes led by Larkin and Micic.

Be that as it may, the Catalans are once again one of the great candidates: they maintain a large part of the team that made up the 2020/21 season and a profile such as the Argentine base, formerly of Real Madrid, is a breath of fresh air in the face of tight matches.