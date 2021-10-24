10/24/2021 at 8:15 AM CEST

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid make up the great match of the tenth day in LaLiga Santander. With a somewhat tepid start in both clubs, the white team is slightly favored over Barça, in part due to the performance of their two great offensive referents: Vinicius Júnior and Karim Benzema lead a team as the most decisive names in the offensive field.

The Catalans, who arrive after defeating Valencia in LaLiga and Dinamo Kiev in the Champions League, They have not defeated Real Madrid at the Camp Nou since October 2018 and have not been in LaLiga since March 2019. So far led by Zinedine Zidane, the team from the capital has not lost in their last four head-to-head matches: add three wins and a draw.

The whites, for their part, arrive after redeeming themselves against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League: Carlo Ancelotti’s team won 0-5 and has regained the lead after a surprising loss to Sheriff Tiraspol. The victory on Ukrainian soil put an end to a three-game winless streak with two losses and a draw.

An undiluted temple for Carlo Ancelotti

Azulgranas and whites meet for the 183rd time in LaLiga history, but it is a duel with a certain special flavor for Ronald Koeman and Carlo Ancelotti, the technicians of both sets. The Dutchman could become the second coach in the entire history of FC Barcelona that loses his first three classic if he does not score, while the Italian does not know what it is to win in the culé temple.

The former AC Milan, Everton or Chelsea manager has never had two draws and three losses in his five visits. The coach has taken the reins of the white team in its second stage: so far he has signed seven wins, two draws and two losses in 11 games.