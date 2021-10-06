10/05/2021

On 10/06/2021 at 01:43 CEST

Good football was breathed with the air of spectacle in the Johan Cruyff. It was the premiere of a reformed Champions League, with a new anthem that gave the 2,968 fans goose bumps who did not want to miss the return of the Catalans to Europe. The objective was to repeat the feat and they could not start better. The goals of Mariona, Alexia, Oshoala and Martens were worth to beat Arsenal, who closed distances with a single goal of Maanum, and add the first three points of the group stage.

FCB

ARS

Barça

Paños, Paredes, Mapi León, Hansen, Torrejón, Mariona (Bruna, 83 ‘), Alexia, Patri Guijarro, Aitana, Crnogorcevic (Rolfö, 76’), Oshoala (Martens, 71 ‘)

Arsenal

Zinsberger, Beattie, Williamson, Catley, Mead (Foord, 57 ‘), Little (Iwabuchi, 79’), Miedema (Parris, 57 ‘), Maanum, Wälti (Nobbs, 71’), McCabe (Heath, 57 ‘), Maritz

Goals

Mariona (1-0, 30 ‘); Alexia (2-0, 41 ‘); Oshoala (3-0, 47 ‘); Maanum (3-1, 74 ‘); Martens (4-1, 84 ‘)

Referee

Jana Adámková (CZE). Yellow to McCabe (35 ‘), Paredes (46’), Mead (51 ‘), Foord (76’), Noobs (94 ‘), Parris (95’)

Incidents

Johan Cruyff Stadium. 2968 spectators.

Intractable with his style

The duel began with the usual Barça dominance. They wanted those of Giráldez take control of the game from the first minutes to avoid the threatening offensive ‘gunner’ that was presented as the most dangerous in England. And they more than complied. Barça advanced with suffocating pressure towards the goal of Zinsberger, who had to save Arsenal on several occasions following warnings from Hansen, Oshoala, Patri and Torrejon.

Until the first goal arrived, half an hour into the game, from the boots of Mariona, who was doing an excellent performance from the far left and reading the spaces between the lines well. The Balearic Islands took advantage of a rejection of the Austrian goalkeeper to the shot of Oshoala to send the ball to the back of the net with a subtle hit. Arsenal was looking for a draw with attempts to Miedema and Mead but they did not achieve any auction between the three suits. Barça reacted and, after a great play by Torrejon, Alexia made good the pass of the death of Oshoala to put the second. The Catalans translated their overwhelming superiority in the first half on the scoreboard.

English danger and culé sentence

The Catalans came out after the break with the same hunger for a goal and it didn’t take long for the third to arrive. The author was Oshoala, lethal when it finds spaces, after a large attendance of Mariona. Moved the bench Jonas Eidevall to try to dignify the result and punished Miedema, Mead and McCabe, practically imperceptible in the first part.

The changes to the technician ‘gunner’ went well. Arsenal began to approach dangerously with the entry of Nikita Parris. Except Mapi Leon under sticks a very clear first attempt by the English. But Johan Cruyff feared the worst and the English goal ended up arriving. He could do nothing Cloths in the header of Maanum after a corner perfectly chopped by Heath that served to cut distances. The set piece, once again, a pending issue for those of Giráldez. Arsenal continued to squeeze and Barça began to suffer, who saw how their attempts to sentence the game came to nothing.

Until it came Martens, who won the back of the English defenders and beat Zinsberger mercilessly. The Catalans breathed and were already savoring the three points. He even had it Alexia penalty to score fifth on the last breath and put the icing on the cake. But the goalkeeper ‘gunner’ became huge and stopped the captain’s shot from eleven meters. There was no time for more. The current champions returned through the front door and sent a message to Europe: they want to do it again.