

Barcelona hopes to take an important step out of the economic crisis in 2022.

The president of Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, foresees a year 2022 “very intense and full of emotions” in which, as promised, all levels of the club will work to “recover the economy” of the entity and to be able to once again be “a sports reference in the world”.

In a speech published by the club, the top president of the Barcelona admitted that 2021 has been a year “of ups and downs”, although he stressed that it has meant the beginning of “a new stage that no longer prolongs the degradation of a glorious stage.”

“The year 2022 will be very intense and full of emotions. The board of directors that I have the honor to preside, the executives and the employees will continue working to recover the club’s economy, also to get Barça to be a reference in the world again and that our foundation continues to help the people who need it most. We will do this reaffirming ourselves in our responsibility to restore happiness to Barcelona fans, “he said.

In this sense, Laporta assured that the Barcelona wants to “start a new stage” in the first soccer team: “We are building a first soccer team with young people who are excited, young people from La Masía and others who will come from abroad.”

Likewise, the Barça president trusts that the professional sections “continue to be successful” and that the women’s soccer team, which last year won the league, the Queen’s Cup and the Champions League, “keeps winning titles.”

In his speech, Laporta also referred to the Espai Barça works, whose financing was approved on December 19 by the partners in a telematic referendum.

“2022 will be the beginning of the works of the new Camp Nou, Espai Barça, the most important institutional project in the club’s history and we have to be proud. We have to participate in the construction of the future of Barcelona ”, he added.

Finally, Laporta wished “good health” for everyone and urged members to take care of themselves, protect themselves and get vaccinated “to defeat the pandemic.”

