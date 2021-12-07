12/07/2021 at 3:16 PM CET

.

Bayern Munich coach, Julian Nagelsmann, confirmed today that he will not be able to count on Leon goretzto nor with Joshua Kimmich, among others, before the Champions League match against Barcelona, ​​an “important” match, which the Bavarian team aspires to win.

FC Barcelona will obviously go out to give everything in Wednesday’s game, the same as the Bavarians will do, said the coach, despite going first in the group.

Barcelona “is under pressure and needs to win,” he insisted. Nagelsmann, alluding to tomorrow’s decisive day for the team that trains Xavi Hernandez.

Bayern will not be able to count on Goretzka nor with Eric Choupo-Moting, Marcel Sabitzero Kimmich, who continues to recover after having tested positive for covid. It is also doubtful that he can play Serge gnabry.

The Bayern coach also referred to the “special” conditions under which the match will be played, without an audience due to the imperative of Bavarian decisions given the high rate of covid infections in that German region.

“Playing without an audience in a game like this is strange, of course. For us and also for the rival. But the situation is what it is and we have to accept it,” the coach concluded.

The French international Kingsley Coman He pointed out for his part that the fact of playing in Munich’s Allianz Arena should not be interpreted as an advantage, insurmountable for the rival.

“Barcelona continues to be a very strong team, against which it is very difficult to win. We will only succeed if we believe in ourselves,” he said Eat.

The Frenchman avoided, on the other hand, successive questions about his supposed desire to leave Bayern at the end of this season.

“The door has not been closed,” he said, after admitting, however, that there were “various options” about his future and that the issue was currently being negotiated between his representatives and the club.