10/28/2021 at 7:34 PM CEST

The municipal group Barcelona pel canvi will request in the plenary session of the Barcelona City Council tomorrow Friday the Barcelona gold medal for sporting merit for Pau Gasol.

As reported by the training in a statement, the councilor Oscar Benitez will request recognition for the Sant Boi player, based on his professional career. In this document, BCN Canvi lists one by one the milestones achieved by the largest of the Gasoline, in which you argue your claim. “Given his brilliant and successful sports career, he is considered the best basketball player in the history of Spain. Three times champion of the ACB league and a Copa del Rey; 18 seasons in the NBA, where he achieved two champion rings and played six All Star; champion of the 2006 Basketball World Cup and of the silver medals at the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Games; he is also the greatest scorer in the history of the Eurobasket, a tournament that he has won three times (2009, 2011 and 2015) Given that he is a benchmark and a respected figure worldwide, Unesco Ambassador since 2003. Founder, together with his brother Marc, of the Gasol Foundation, a non-profit organization that collaborates in the promotion of health and the promotion of healthy habits, especially to prevent and combat childhood obesity. Since in August 2021, he was elected a member of the IOC (International Olympic Committee) Athletes Commission “, specifies the note.

In addition to Pau’s sporting merits, the municipal group also intends to value it “by giving prestige to the name and reputation of the city of Barcelona throughout the world.”

Pau Gasol announced his retirement as a professional player on October 5 in an emotional farewell ceremony held at the Liceu in Barcelona. The pivot played his last active season in the ranks of FC Barcelona and led the Spanish basketball team in the last Olympic Games in Tokyo to put an end to his career.