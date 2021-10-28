10/28/2021 at 6:28 AM CEST

. / Guayaquil

The Barcelona said goodbye this Wednesday to the possibility of retaining the title he won last year in Ecuador, in the absence of five dates for the second phase to conclude, after the 1-0 loss to Aucas, which entered the qualifying zone for the Copa Sudamericana. The goal that destroyed Barcelona’s hope was scored by the Argentine striker Francisco Fydriszewski about the end of the match, when it seemed that the match ended in a draw.

During the first half, while Aucas advanced his lines and put pressure on Barcelona, ​​and they responded with a proposal that privileged the defensive, since there were few arrivals to the frame of the Uruguayan naturalized Ecuadorian Damián Frascarelli. The pressure from Aucas forced Argentine goalkeeper Javier Burrai to save twice in a row, after two shots from Uruguayan defender Angelo Pizzorno, and in one action he blocked Fydriszewiski.

In the second half, the proposals of the Argentine technicians, Héctor Bidoglio from Aucas and Fabián Bustos from Barcelona, ​​did not change. Anxiety led Aucas to fall into the Barcelona game, which continued with his proposal to defend himself and on few occasions went to the opposite zone, and it seemed that the tie satisfied coach Bustos. In the last part, Aucas increased his visits to the Burrai area, which ended up cornering Barcelona in their own area. This earned the home team the victory after Fydriszewski’s corner shot.

Barcelona failed to recover from the recent elimination of the Copa Libertadores, as most of its players lacked the level that took them to the semifinals of the continental tournament. While Aucas accumulated 17 points, Barcelona remained with 15 in the classification led by Independiente del Valle with 24, followed by Emelec and 9 de Octubre, with 21 each.