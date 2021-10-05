10/05/2021 at 10:29 AM CEST

Barcelona Edition is the meeting point of the Sports Business sector, with a stamp of qualified networking, in a relaxed and inspiring environment ‘. A 2-day event focused on the ttrends in the industry, in innovation, transformation and in visualizing the future of the market. An ideal occasion to network and generate business opportunities with the main sports properties and companies in the sector.

The last edition featured more than 1000 attendees and 350 entities representing more than 40 countries.

The Congress Agenda will focus on 6 relevant thematic axes of sports news such as: Sports Capital, Digital Transformation, Global Audiences, Broadcasting, Inspiring Brands, Innovation & Sportech. Participants will have access to conferences and multi-sports panels with relevant content about: Fan Engagement, Strategies and Sponsorship activation, Sports Management, Disruptive Technologies, Storytelling, Digital Marketing trends, among many other topics.

Among the confirmed Speakers are: George Aivazoglou, Vice-President, Head of Fan Engagement & DTC – Europe & Middle East at NBA; Kyle Bunch, VP Managing Director, Global Sports Venture Studio at R / GA; Daniele sano, ATP Chief Business Officer; Julien Piwowar, Responsible for Innovation at Real Madrid; Mariel Koerhuis, General Manager at Johan Cruyff Institute; Barnaby Hampel, Global Partnerships at Formula 1; Massimo Marinelli, Aser Ventures Executive Board Member & Leeds United Board Member; Hernando Moncaleano, Head of Special Projects at Amazon; Hugo Esteves, HR Manager at FC Porto; Maheta Molango, CEO at Professional Footballer’s Association UK, and many other experts posted on the website.

The event is organized by Good Morning Sports and has the support of Johan Cruyff Institute as a Learning Partner, from Barcelona City Council and Barcelona Activa as Supporting Partners, from UPF Barcelona School of Management and Track160 as Official Partners, from Hotel Barcelona 1882 as Accommodation Partner and from InStat as an Industry Partner. SPORT newspaper is the Global Media Partner of the event. They give institutional support: High Level Athlete Attention Program (PROAD) of the Higher Sports Council, Spanish Sports Association (ADESP), Chamber of Barcelona, ​​Indescat, Turisme de Barcelona, ​​UAB, Spanish Society for Sports Economics (SEED), Sportstech HUB23, ADECAF, Afydad, AIAF and Consulate of the Argentine Republic in Barcelona, among others. Star It will be the official beer of the Congress.

Attendee profile: Executives of Sports Clubs, Associations and Federations, Directors and Managers of Multinationals, Executives of companies in the sector, Specialized journalists, Ex-athletes, Entrepreneurs and Academics, Graduate Students, Sports Professionals.