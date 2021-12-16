12/15/2021

Barça achieved a full triumph in the group stage of the Champions League by submitting the Danish Køge in a vibrant encounter. The many rotations he proposed Jonatan Giráldez they did not diminish the competitive level of a team thirsty for titles.

In fact, it was one of the few regulars that opened the scoring. Leila, with a center-kick from a poisoned parable, surprised Marckese. From that moment on, the match for the Catalans was a bed of roses. Rolfö and Alexia got back on track before the break with two beautifully made goals.

Already in the second half, Ingrid Engen, in which it was his first goal in the Champions League, and Lieke Martens, with a goal from 30 meters and over the goalkeeper, rounded off the match. Giráldez gave the alternative to two debutants like Ornella Vignola and María Pérez.

NOTES FROM BARÇA – KOGE

Tasting Coll (7). Safe. He did not have a job and, the one that he had, he solved with great ease. Nail your ability to play with your feet and kick from behind.

Jana (7). Spate. Despite her age, the defender begins to act like a true veteran. Very fast and correct in the retreat of the rear.

Melanie (7). Seated. The Sevillian lived a placid fight. He always kept his position and wisely took the ball out in circulation. He even dared with some offensive foray.

Walls (7). Controller. The woman from Gipuzkoa limited herself to monitoring the arrivals of Carusa, the most incisive of the Danish women. The visitor ‘7’ demanded a speed action.

Leila (8). Offensive. The Køge did not bother her in attack and the left-back camped in enemy territory. From his boots came the 1-0 in a poisoned center-kick that surpassed Marckese. Very deep and combinative with Crnogorcevic.

Mariona (6). Injured The Spaniard withdrew limping and reaching for the back of her thigh after a shot.

Engen (7). Shy. The Norwegian begins to show the quality that she treasures. Controls always oriented, does not get nervous and distributes in just a few touches. He marked his remarkable performance with a goal in strategic action. He left the field smiling.

Alexia (10). Midas. His boot radiates golden sparkles. Everything he touches turns into a prize. He served an immaculate assist to Rolfö at 2-0 and the third was invented with a plastic half-turn. The best in the world and nobody debates it.

Caroline Hansen (7). Recovered. He is gradually recovering his usual level. Second title after leaving his heart ailments behind. Sharp and unbalanced on the right. Barça needs his cheeky football and his assists.

Claudia Pina (7). Claimed. His ability to work is beyond question. He did not stop looking for his companions, throwing unchecks and pressing

Crnogorcevic (7). Angular. The Helvetica developed on the left flank. He forged a very prolific association with Leila. He was able to score the fourth in an action at the near post.

Alternates

Rolfö (8). Polyvalent. Sweet moment that crosses the front? Swedish. The same works on the left-handed side, inside or as a reference. He has adapted to the Barça philosophy in a very short time. He combed the 2-0 with an accurate header.

Martens (9). Award winning. The Dutchwoman proved that all the individual awards she receives are deserved. He offered his trophy to the fans and gave them a goal from the flag from 30 meters. His right boot is pure talent.

Ona (7). Cheeky. A few minutes on the field, but he had no qualms about asking for the ball and trying a shot on goal that put Marckese in trouble.

Ornella Vignola (7). New. He premiered his participation in the highest continental competition.

Maria Perez (7). Debutante. The right day to enjoy the first minutes in the Champions League.