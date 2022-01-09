

Xavi insists that good results do not come due to the team’s frequent mistakes.

The Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernández, was “pissed off” after the draw (1-1) achieved by his team against Granada at the Nuevo Los Cármenes Stadium, as he believes they lost two points due to “their own mistakes” in the final stretch.

“The game required patience and defending with the ball, and we didn’t. We lose two points due to our specific errors “, said after the meeting Xavi at a press conference.

The Catalan coach made it clear that, after the 0-1, “what the game required was to control it”, although he admitted that they did not do it “due to their own mistakes” and, therefore, He said he was “very pissed off” with the final 1-1.

“You have to do self-criticism, it is not bad luck or details for what we do not win, because it has already happened more times. They are mistakes in a controlled game, in which we have to make it 0-2 and win it well “he insisted.

Xavi considered that Barcelona attacked spaces “little” and lacked “going deep” in the first half, and acknowledged that it cost them “a lot” to do both.

Regarding the expulsion of Pablo Páez Gavira ‘Gavi’, who left his team with ten in the 79th minute, he commented that he was not going to talk about the referee, that the young Sevillian midfielder is a player who gives them “a lot” and that the “experience” is acquired by playing games.

The Barça coach also referred to the fact that he finished the game with only seven first-team players on the pitch, since they could have committed an improper alignment in the event of a new expulsion or injury to one of them.

“It is a risk that we take because we had to control the game. We were having a lot of losses and we were looking with the changes to have the ball. We have taken that risk to have the ball, “he explained.

On the Dutch Luuk de Jong, who achieved his second consecutive goal in the League after also scoring in the last victory in Mallorca, Xavi stressed that he is “delighted” with him because he is “a great professional who contributes a lot”.

“All footballers are part of the squad. We have to square the salary limit to register Ferrán Torres, and there can be offers for any player ”, he concluded.

