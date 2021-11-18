11/18/2021 at 12:08 CET

Miguel Centeno

Despite the result for the Diables of Barcelona, we are left with the historical moment when at 4:30 p.m. in Spain, the oval was launched in the mythical Toyota Stadium by Bloemfontein and it is that a Spanish franchise in Barcelona from the hand of the creators Josep Mª Monti and Jordi Homs, was fully involved in the international showcase of the southern cone, and that is very good news for rugby in our country.

The Diables Barcelona Franchise before playing the first match of the Toyota Challenge

| Diables Barcelona

It is true that in the 80 minutes of play The Cheetahs have dominated the Toyota Challenge game against the Diables Barcelona when the marker remains 99-15 for South Africans. The Cheetahs were a much superior team, also in minute 5 of the game the player from the Barcelona franchise, Sean Snyman was sent off with a red card for an ugly tackle on Brandon thomson.

To the break came with him result of 50-10 for the South African team with rehearsals of, Lesley Botha, Evardi Boshoff, Mosolwa Mafuma, Zinedine Booysen with a brand. Enver Brandt and Lohan potgieter, both with two brands each and five conversions to sticks of Brandon thomson, the brand of the Diables franchise made them on the 8th, Edmund brand , while the conversion and the penalty went to the opening Hanno van bilion

The second did not change much from the first part that dominated The Cheetahs, which they transformed into a brand Reinier Viljoen, Oupa Mahoje, Janus Venter, Botha, and Boshoff with two trials, Mafuma and Thomson they were responsible for the kicking sticks. The mark of the Barcelonans was for the three quarters Tisetso Yika.

To highlight the good role in the debut of David hinojosa (Club Rugby Sant Cugat), and the participation of Francesc Pulido and Oriol Fariñas (CN Poblenou), the coach Sergi Derqui (CR Sant Cugat) has counted on them in this historic day for Catalan rugby.

Catalan players with coach Sergi Derqui pose with a CR Sant Cugat shirt on this historic day for Catalan rugby

| Diables Barcelona

The next Toyota Challenge game will be:

Saturday November 20: Toyota Cheetahs vs. Cell C Sharks

Saturday 20 November: CSM Stiinta Baia Mare vs. Free State XV team

Thursday 25 November: Diables Barcelona vs. Kenya

Friday, November 26: Toyota Cheetahs vs. Baia Mare Rugby (Romania)