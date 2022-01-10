01/10/2022 at 17:57 CET

The Zodiac Atlètic Barceloneta faces this Tuesday (8.15pm) in the Sant Sebastià pool against Serbian Novi Beograd another of the key games in the Champions League, in which one of the favorites will be measured to win the title and for whose Final a Eight is already classified as an organizer.

The two teams are tied at 10 points with Ferencvaros in third position, the last one that gives the classification for the Final to Eight in group A, so the Catalan team must add a victory or, at least, a draw to continue in the fight for classification.

The great novelty of the Barcelona team against the Serbs will be the return of Alberto Munárriz, that he could have a few minutes once he recovered from the operation of a herniated disc to which he was subjected at the end of 2020 if he finally enters the call.

The team led by Elvis Fatovic will face a rival that has five Olympic champions in Tokyo 2020: goalkeeper Gojko Pijetlovic, buoy Dusko Pijetlovic, attacker Dusan Mandic – one of the best in the world in his position – and defenders Nikola Jansik and Strahinja Rasovic.

In addition, the Brazilian plays in the goal Joao Pedro Coimbra, who last season defended the goal of the sailor team, as well as attacker Victor Rasovic who, like his brother Strahinja, also played for the Catalan team.

Despite the constellation of stars gathered this season under Vladimir Vujasinovic, Novi Beograd have yet to beat any of the top teams in the group. They lost in Belgrade (9-12) to Olympiacos and in Budapest to Ferencvaros (11-10) and drew in the pool of AN Brescia (11-11).

Perrone, convinced

Zodiac Atlétic Barcelona player Felipe Perrone said this Monday that the team is “looking forward” to returning to compete and play “at the level we did in the last game against Radnicki (13-7) “.

Perrone stressed that this Tuesday in the Sant Sebastià pool there will be “one of the highest level water polo matches” against a rival who highlighted Dusan Mandic, whom he described as “one of the best players in the world” as well as the Greek Aggelos Vlachopoulos.

In view of a rival “made to win the Champions League”Felipe Perrone described the crash as “very important” to be in the Final to Eight, so the team “must offer its best version” to score the three points.