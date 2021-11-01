Updated Monday, November 1, 2021 – 13:10

Jes Staley, CEO of the British group, used the contacts he made with the millionaire to advance his career at the bank.

Jes Staley.Lukas JacksonREUTERS

The shock wave from the ‘Epstein case’ continues to cross the pond in the direction of the UK. If it was first Prince Andrew who was forced to withdraw from his public duties within the royal house, now it is Jes Staley, CEO of Barclays, who has been invited to resign because of his connection to the billionaire. Staley, an American like Epstein, will have, among other things, visited the Caribbean island where the abuse of minors and human trafficking allegedly took place.

In exchange for his departure, Barclays, who is “disappointed with how things turned out,” hee has promised € 2.8 million, a contribution of € 140,000 to his pension and to pay the costs of his move back to the United States. His resignation coincides in time with the conclusions of a 20-month investigation carried out by the bank itself into the relationship between Staley and Epstein, and, although what has been discovered has not been made public, I know that It is known that she visited him in prison and continued to maintain a friendship with him despite the fact that in 2008 he served a 13-month sentence for prostitution of minors.

The same happened with many other politicians, artists, businessmen and personalities around the world, and Epstein was not only very well connected, but also, and according to the research, He was very interested in recording and photographing the guests at his parties so that he could blackmail them in the future. That may have been the key for the network of child recruitment and prostitution to survive for so long without anyone raising the alarm.

“The investigation It has not concluded that there is evidence to determine whether Staley saw, or was aware of, any of the crimes Jeffrey Epstein is accused of. That was the fundamental issue for which the bank has continued to support its CEO after Epstein’s arrest in the summer of 2019, “said Barclays in a statement.

What I know that Barclays has slipped is that Staley’s relationship with Epstein predates his appointment as CEO in 2015 of one of the UK’s largest banks. The two came into contact when the financier was still running JP Morgan’s private equity division, and in addition to his visit to the prison, he also visited him on at least one occasion on his island. A place he lovingly called ‘Little Saint Jeff’ but which his victims and the press have preferred to nickname as Jeffrey Epstein’s Island of Horrors.

There they stopped with their yacht Staley and his wife, Debbie, to forge a friendship that providedVery important clients to the head of the investment bank that allowed him to climb quickly in his job position. In spite of everything, Staley maintains that once he joined Barclays he cut off all relations with Epstein, with whom he “deeply regrets” having been together at some point in his life. The former CEO will be replaced by Venkatakrishnan, a former colleague of Staley at JP Morgan who is already co-chairman of the entity and head of the global markets department. In exchange for the promotion, receive more than 3 million euros, 160,000 euros for the pension and other financial benefits and bonuses not detailed.

