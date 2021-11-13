11/13/2021 at 17:32 CET

Isaac fandos

Bad news for Vicente Moreno. Albanian midfielder Keidi Bare withdrew injured from the game against England, fact that puts in doubt his participation in the derby against Barça next week.

International caps are always a source of pride and celebration, both for the chosen player and for the club, which sees how one of its men is among the best in his country. Despite this, and with the busy schedule, more and more clubs think that national teams pose a great risk.

Surely, Espanyol could think something like this, after Keidi Bare returned injured to Barcelona. In fact, history is already recurring, since It is the third time that the Albanian has been injured with the shirt of his national team since he was a blue and white player.

Three injuries

On three occasions Vicente Moreno has already encountered the same situation. Although it is hard to believe, all of them have happened this same season.

The first it happened in september, when Bare returned with discomfort after a match against San Marino. The second, in October, with injury against Poland, a fact that made him miss the league commitments against Cádiz, Elche and Athletic. Now when it seemed that I was picking up my rhythm again competition (he started in the last game against Granada), history has repeated itself. It was at minute 7 when Bare noticed some discomfort in the back of the right knee which led to him being replaced only five minutes later.

The Albanian Football Federation limited itself to commenting that they were “some physical discomfort& rdquor; those that prevented Bare from continuing his contest against England. Of course, shortly after he was bio with a conspicuous bandage over the right knee area.

Joan’s debut

A positive news in code ‘perica’ was, without a doubt, the debut of goalkeeper Joan García with the U21 by Luis de la Fuente when we have the information. The goalkeeper, who is only in first team dynamics, entered in the 74th minute, replacing Julen Aguirrezabala. Spain ended up beating Malta by a clear 0-5 in a match in which the future of the Spanish goal.