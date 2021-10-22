In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The iPad Pro is one of Apple’s flagship devices, especially now that it equips the new M1 processor, which makes it practically a laptop.

With the arrival of the Apple M1, a processor that has revolutionized the world of computing, the iPad Pro have taken a great leap in quality. They are more powerful, lighter and more efficient, and all this without the brand having raised the price, which is excellent news.

Officially, the 11 “iPad Pro (2021) costs 879 euros, although it is already considerably cheaper in Spain thanks to the offers that some stores apply to it.. This is the case of Amazon, which sells it for only 835 euros, although if you really want to save, there is another store that has gone even further: the also Spanish Tuimeilibre, which sells it for only 749 euros.

The new Apple iPad Pro with 11-inch Retina display and the new M1 processor. One of the most powerful and capable iPads from Apple.

They are practically 130 euros discount compared to the official priceMore than noteworthy, considering that there is no new iPad Pro in sight and that it is not planned to be in the short term, so this tablet has a rope for a while.

With the iPad Pro you can, for example, edit 4K video in real time and without problems of any kind, and that is equips what today is the most powerful processor that can be found in a tablet.

The Apple M1 is just one of the reasons why the iPad Pro from 2021 is worth buying, but there are several more, and we have seen them first-hand in its full review.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

The Liquid Retina screen is another of those reasons, something important especially if you are going to work on it in your day to day, something you can do with the help of a Bluetooth keyboard, although obviously the best of all is the official Apple keyboard , quite expensive but also much more comfortable than any other.

Tuimeilibre ships from Spain, so it will arrive in a few days and without going through customs, with the two-year guarantee that is mandatory for this type of products in our country.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.