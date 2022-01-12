In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

OnePlus 9 Pro is one of the most important premium phones launched in 2021 with the best in technical characteristics.

OnePlus has always been a brand that despite being a niche brand, is one of the favorites by many people as it has a clean Android experience, like Google’s, in addition to having the best hardware included in its high-end models.

Now you have the opportunity to get a OnePlus 9 Pro, your flagship mobile until the arrival of the next generation, for only 569 euros. But if you use the code AEWS16 Before making the payment, it should stay at 553 euros. Hurry because the codes on AliExpress are limited.

OnePlus 9 Pro in AliExpress Plaza

It is available in AliExpress Plaza, so the shipment is made directly from Spain and has no delivery costs. The package will reach your hands in just 3 days.

The price of the OnePlus 9 Pro 128 GB is 909 euros, while the 256 GB version is 999 euros, so you will be saving a lot of money in this AliExpress Plaza offer.

You can find both the version of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage for 569 euros, like that of 256 GB of storage for 629 euros. They even have units of the version of 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage for 699 euros.

These are some of the best phones that feature the Snapdragon 888, Qualcomm’s best chip to date.

Although the changes between OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are few, they are important.

It has the Snapdragon 888 processor, a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED 120Hz display, a 48-megapixel main camera with 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle and an 8-megapixel telephoto. Plus, a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

It’s a mobile with 5G connection and WiFi 6, which does not lack anything and has an autonomy of more than one day without problem.

In our analysis you can find all the details of this mobile, as well as a very complete view of its excellent cameras.

