If you think it is time to make the leap to a higher quality TV, for example an OLED, there are several first-rate opportunities on the occasion of Black Friday.

Good news for those who like to enjoy movies and series with the highest possible quality, and it is that after the massive jump of practically all users to 4K resolution, it seems that the industry is preparing to facilitate the jump to the QLED and OLED panels.

Now that almost all Black Friday offers are available, you can see many discounts on this type of Smart TV, for example Samsung QLEDs (somewhat cheaper) and also OLED models, such as the LG OLED55A13LA which is for only 733 euros in AliExpress Plaza.

LG OLED55A13LA

Its price includes a very large discount, to which is also added a seller’s coupon that leaves it at the 733 euros that we mentioned, and with free shipping directly from Spain, without going through customs and without surprises in the form of VAT.

Keep in mind that, as in all sales processes, the units are limited. That means that if the price convinces you, you’d better hurry up to buy it.

Normally a TV of this size, 50 inches, would cost more than 1,000 euros, but little by little OLED Smart TVs have become cheaper, with a big drop in the last month, due to Black Friday and the dynamics of the sector, which perhaps anticipates the advent of large-scale 8K televisions.

The main characteristic of OLEDs is that they offer a black that is really black, and that makes the other colors stand out much more. This LG model also has HDMI 2.1, so it is perfect if you have a next-generation console, such as the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X.

To put this figure in context, just take a look at Amazon, which sells another 4K OLED TV from LG and 48 inches in diagonal for almost 1,000 euros, much more, so you can see that AliExpress Plaza does have a bargain. .

