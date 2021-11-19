In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

There are many smart plugs for sale, although few also fit into the Alexa ecosystem like the model that Amazon sells itself.

There are many brands that stomp on the Smart Home, most of them allied with Amazon and its Echo smart speakers with Alexa. We talk about TP-Link, D-Link, Philips and others less known but what about Amazon? It also sells some very worthwhile devices.

One of these gadgets is the Amazon Smart Plug, which Amazon Smart Plug, whose price is usually 24.99 euros, although now and on the occasion of Black Friday it is reduced to only 14.99 euros.

This WiFi socket will allow you to program the on and off of appliances and devices. In addition, it also has a countdown mode and is compatible with Alexa.

It’s a real bargain, especially since It is very easy to configure it and link it to your smart speakers, and it is still a product manufactured and sold by Amazon itself, with zero problems to integrate into the Alexa ecosystem, something that unfortunately is not usual at this point.

WiFi sockets are especially useful for automating some tasks, such as turning electrical appliances such as a heater, air conditioner or a coffee maker on and off. Also to charge devices when the light is cheaper.

Now that the bill has skyrocketed due to rising energy costs, all that can be done to save is little, and a smart plug can be your best ally.

In addition to its plug, Amazon has also lowered practically all its smart speakers, leaving some of them at a demolition price, case of the 3rd Generation Echo Dot, which happens to cost only 18.99 euros.

Shipping is free for all those users who have an Amazon Prime account, and the store only assumes the shipping costs for these users or for orders over 29 euros.

You can, for example, sign up for Prime’s free trial month or simply add several plugs or a plug and a smart speaker to your order.

