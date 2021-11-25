In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Apple has introduced new computers, with new ARM processors manufactured by the same brand. Although they have only just been put on sale, they are already on sale and a lot on Amazon.

If you are an Apple user, especially if you love the performance of MacBook, surely you know that the new ARM processors of this company have been a milestone in terms of power and efficiency, and that now there are new versions available.

The Apple M1 Pro is one of these new processors, the one that equips the MacBook Pro (2021) that is already on sale and also on sale, and surprisingly Amazon has already lowered it by 10% on the original price to leave it at 2,024 euros.

This new Apple laptop equips the new batch of M1 Pro processors with 10 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores, which provides more speed, lower battery consumption and a more affordable price than the previous model.

Although it is still a lot of money, we must bear in mind that as we say it is a recently presented laptop, and Apple products do not usually go down in price so quickly. In addition, surely this laptop will give a good service for many years, enough to pay off the investment several times over.

We can say that it is an excellent laptop because we have been able to test it, with the analysis of the MacBook Pro 14 “(2021) still fresh and with excellent sensations at all levels, both for screen quality and power.

If you usually use the MacBook to edit videos or photos in high resolution, with the M1 Pro you will be able to do it practically instantaneously, since this chip multiplies the performance of the M1 several times, especially from the graphic point of view.

It is the jewel in Apple’s crown, the object of desire of its users and one of the best MacBooks for sale, as well as one of the most powerful computers of 2021.

Beyond the chip, it already equips 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage in SSD format as standard, which is said soon but represents a great leap compared to previous models and makes it the best professional laptop.

As sold by Amazon, shipping is free whether or not you have an Amazon Prime account. If you have it, it will arrive faster, and also in any of the cases you can take out Apple Care + insurance against accidents and damages during the purchase process.

